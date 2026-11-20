You can absolutely make a cheese ball well ahead of any event and keep it in the refrigerator. Untouched, it'll last about a week or two before the flavor and texture start to become questionable — though, again, this depends on the type of cheese and the ingredients used.Also, keep in mind how you're coating your cheese ball. One jacketed in cracker crumbs or Flamin' Hot Cheetos will fare less well over time than one covered in nuts, for example. In any case, wrap it in plastic wrap and foil, and make sure no one pokes at it until you're ready to serve.

Freezing a cheeseball gives you significantly more leeway. You can keep a frozen cheese ball on ice for up to three months, though the quality of any soft cheeses may degrade far more quickly. Also, you want to be very careful about the wrapping and storage to prevent freezer burn, so give it all the protection you can: plastic wrap first, then a layer of foil, then an air-tight container. Before serving, thaw it for six hours in the fridge, add your garnish, and you're good to go.

With cheese ball leftovers, you have less time, but the process is the same: wrap it in plastic to keep it from drying out, or put it in an air-tight container, and keep it in the coldest part of the fridge. As for freezing cheese ball leftovers? Maybe just don't. Either eat them the next day from the fridge, or simply move on to making a fresh cheese ball, invent a special holiday for it, and start the whole process over again.