Trader Joe's has a wide assortment of chocolate candies to grab, but one of its newest limited-time treats adds a delicious twist to a fan favorite that fudge fans will love. The grocer's iconic Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups gets an added layer of salted fudge via their Milk Chocolate Salted Fudge Cups, blending two great tastes together in the aptly named Dark & Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter & Salted Fudge Cups.

Trader Joe's has both Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups on its roster — the latter of which hit number one on Tasting Table's ranking of 20 Trader Joe's candies. But its Dark & Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter & Salted Fudge Cups are a completely new take on the candy with a chocolaty surprise in the middle.

The combination sings — there's the salt of the peanut butter, the deep, rich taste of the fudge, and the creamy note of the chocolate coating all intermarried. While the flavor isn't completely dependent on the sharp sting of salt, it's what makes the candy so unique and interesting. It's also just plain delicious, something Trader Joe's fans have happily noted in online feedback.