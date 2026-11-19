Trader Joe's Made A Big Change To Its Iconic Peanut Butter Cups That Fudge Fans Will Love
Trader Joe's has a wide assortment of chocolate candies to grab, but one of its newest limited-time treats adds a delicious twist to a fan favorite that fudge fans will love. The grocer's iconic Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups gets an added layer of salted fudge via their Milk Chocolate Salted Fudge Cups, blending two great tastes together in the aptly named Dark & Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter & Salted Fudge Cups.
Trader Joe's has both Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups on its roster — the latter of which hit number one on Tasting Table's ranking of 20 Trader Joe's candies. But its Dark & Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter & Salted Fudge Cups are a completely new take on the candy with a chocolaty surprise in the middle.
The combination sings — there's the salt of the peanut butter, the deep, rich taste of the fudge, and the creamy note of the chocolate coating all intermarried. While the flavor isn't completely dependent on the sharp sting of salt, it's what makes the candy so unique and interesting. It's also just plain delicious, something Trader Joe's fans have happily noted in online feedback.
Trader Joe's customers are very excited to try the new, fudge-filled peanut butter cups
Trader Joe's shoppers have already expressed their love — and fear — for Trader Joe's Dark & Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter & Salted Fudge Cups. "Brought these to work today. They were all gone by lunch time," wrote one Reddit user. Another added, "These are killer." One pregnant customer called the peanut butter cups "really, really dangerous" and recounted that she ate three before stowing them away for fear of eating the entire tub in one sitting. On the other hand, another poster said they "almost ate over half the container in one go."
Other posters were absolutely thrilled, yet slightly afraid, to try out the treats for the first time. To them, the candy looked so good it posed a clear risk. "[I] keep seeing these at TJs and [I'm] scared to buy them, bc [I] know [I] will LOVE them, and will just keep buying more," one consumer said. While it looks like the Dark & Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter & Salted Fudge Cups might become one of the best Trader Joe's snacks of 2026, you'll only have a limited time to enjoy that rich, creamy goodness. So grab them while you can.