We love a stack of crunchy onion rings, but they aren't without their downsides. The flavor inside can be a little one-note pungent, and we've all had the disappointing experience of the wet onion pulling out of the coating in one bite. That's why you should consider trading up to our crispy fried spring onions with Calabrian chile aioli.

Spring onions have a milder, sweeter, and earthier flavor than large white or yellow onions, bringing a fresh and light note while leaving less of an impact on your breath. Their thin, green stems soften quickly while cooking, so you can actually bite through them cleanly. Plus, the long, french fry-like shape makes the fried spring onions even easier to dip into the Calabrian chile aioli or any other sauce you prefer.

Fried spring onions are simple to make and are excellent as an appetizer to soothe the appetite of hungry guests while the rest of the dinner is cooking. Just cut the spring onions into smaller stalks, dip each into buttermilk, dredge in a flour and cornmeal mix, and fry for a few minutes. Whip up a spicy, creamy dip by blending Calabrian chile paste, lemon, mustard, eggs, and oil, then dunk the fried spring onions in it and enjoy.