Better Than Rings: Turn Spring Onions Into A Crowd-Pleasing Appetizer Bursting With Flavor
We love a stack of crunchy onion rings, but they aren't without their downsides. The flavor inside can be a little one-note pungent, and we've all had the disappointing experience of the wet onion pulling out of the coating in one bite. That's why you should consider trading up to our crispy fried spring onions with Calabrian chile aioli.
Spring onions have a milder, sweeter, and earthier flavor than large white or yellow onions, bringing a fresh and light note while leaving less of an impact on your breath. Their thin, green stems soften quickly while cooking, so you can actually bite through them cleanly. Plus, the long, french fry-like shape makes the fried spring onions even easier to dip into the Calabrian chile aioli or any other sauce you prefer.
Fried spring onions are simple to make and are excellent as an appetizer to soothe the appetite of hungry guests while the rest of the dinner is cooking. Just cut the spring onions into smaller stalks, dip each into buttermilk, dredge in a flour and cornmeal mix, and fry for a few minutes. Whip up a spicy, creamy dip by blending Calabrian chile paste, lemon, mustard, eggs, and oil, then dunk the fried spring onions in it and enjoy.
Another frying style and different dips
You may wish to try an alternate style of coating for a different texture. A wet batter like that used in tempura could make the fried spring onions even lighter and crispier. Flour and eggs are mixed gently with cold sparkling water until the batter is just thick enough to coat the onions. As the onions fry, gas bubbles released from the sparkling water create tiny pockets in the coating which makes it airy and crisp. And don't forget prep tips like making sure your spring onions are dry so the tempura batter stays intact in the hot oil and doesn't turn soggy.
To keep the fried spring onions crispy for a longer time, give them a second fry after they cool from the first one. Finish with some salt as soon as the spring onions come out of the frier. The still-hot oil ensures the salt sticks to the coating. From there, if you're not in the mood for a spicy dipping sauce, bright and creamy lemon-garlic mayo can be a good alternative. A buttermilk ranch dressing is another easy pairing for the crispy spring onions. Or, take another cue from tempura and stir up some tentsuyu made from dashi, soy sauce, and mirin. Enjoy the fried, crispy spring onions!