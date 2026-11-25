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No party food table is complete without a bowl of pasta salad ... but, for as omnipresent a fixture as it may be, pasta salad has a tendency to get a little "meh." Luckily, there's a quick way to remedy any boredom and switch things up (sorry, olives and mayo. You're great, too). Not just for topping sandwiches and pizza slices, pickled banana peppers make a fabulous, undersung addition to chilled pasta salads. This versatile ingredient packs a major punch, instantly lending a pop of bright acidity, vibrant tang, and vegetal pepper flavor to any dish. On the palate, the peppers' pickled piquancy elevates any mild mouthfeel into the ultimate pasta salad, zesty and intriguing to keep each bite interesting without too much heat. Plus, banana peppers lend the aesthetic benefit of a cheerful yellow-green hue in the bowl, an inviting fixture on the food table at potlucks and cookouts.

To elevate your go-to pasta salad recipe, simply stir in a generous scoop of drained jarred banana peppers alongside your other mix-ins and dressing, as you normally would. That's it. This upgrade is also as budget-friendly as it is impactful: A 12.5-ounce jar of Great Value Mild Banana Pepper Rings currently costs just $2.14 at Walmart.