There are two reasons why Americans can't get their hands on a Honey Sriracha Big Brekkie Mighty McMuffin at their local McDonald's. First, the Big Brekkies are a line of New Zealand McDonald's sandwiches not available in the U.S. Second, they were a limited-time offering and are no longer available, even in New Zealand. Luckily, you can have a Sausage McMuffin with Egg with a New Zealand-style twist just by adding some bacon and honey sriracha sauce.

A standard Sausage McMuffin with Egg is as easy to make at home as it is to gather the ingredients in its name (and also cheese). This guide can even show you how to make McDonald's-style round eggs that fit the English muffin perfectly. Mix sriracha sauce and honey to your desired heat-to-sweet balance, and then add it along with bacon to join the sausage for a double hit of breakfast meat. It will be like the Honey Sriracha Mighty McMuffin never left.