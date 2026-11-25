For Homemade McMuffins With A New Zealand-Style Twist, You Only Need 2 Extra Ingredients
There are two reasons why Americans can't get their hands on a Honey Sriracha Big Brekkie Mighty McMuffin at their local McDonald's. First, the Big Brekkies are a line of New Zealand McDonald's sandwiches not available in the U.S. Second, they were a limited-time offering and are no longer available, even in New Zealand. Luckily, you can have a Sausage McMuffin with Egg with a New Zealand-style twist just by adding some bacon and honey sriracha sauce.
A standard Sausage McMuffin with Egg is as easy to make at home as it is to gather the ingredients in its name (and also cheese). This guide can even show you how to make McDonald's-style round eggs that fit the English muffin perfectly. Mix sriracha sauce and honey to your desired heat-to-sweet balance, and then add it along with bacon to join the sausage for a double hit of breakfast meat. It will be like the Honey Sriracha Mighty McMuffin never left.
Load up on even more McMuffin upgrades
How tall do you want your breakfast sandwich to get? There are more add-ons and upgrades if the homemade Honey Sriracha Mighty McMuffin has you feeling spicy. Pickled red onions would add some much-needed tang to the spicy, sweet, and gooey-rich combo. Or, get that acidity from another source. Chopped-up kimchi, a delicious staple, could bring the tang along with even more heat and a little umami.
A crunchy hash brown patty is rarely unwelcome in an otherwise squishy egg sandwich. Take a look at Tasting Table's ranking of the best ones to keep stocked in your freezer to decide which is best to try. Or, maybe make the sandwich just a smidge more nutritionally well-rounded with some arugula.
Will all of these add-ons end up stacking up a little too large to fit comfortably inside an English muffin? Possibly. In that case, you could always switch to a tortilla wrap or a hero roll — but we think the muffin can handle it.