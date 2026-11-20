Give Pickles Way More Flavor By Adding A Packet Of This Seasoning Straight To The Jar
For the most part, if you want pickles that go beyond the standard varieties like dill and bread and butter, you typically have two options: Buy one of the premium brands that do unique flavors, but expect to pay $10 or more for a jar, or pick up some cucumbers and pickle them yourself. However, there is a lesser-known third option that is both inexpensive and easy and that is using seasoning packets.
By buying the store-bought pickles of your choice and simply adding a packet of ranch seasoning powder right into the jar, you can hack your way to some viral ranch-flavored pickles quickly and cheaply. Simply pick up a jar of pickles for just two to three bucks and a packet of inexpensive ranch seasoning, then you'll have ranch pickles for less than a drink at Starbucks.
All you have to do is open the jar, remove some of the pickle juice, and then pour either half or all of the ranch packet right into the jar and shake it up. That last step will depend on the size of pickle jar you use and how much ranch flavor you want to pack in. But you can't really overdo it, honestly. You'll notice a taste difference immediately, but for best results, let it marinate for a few hours so the pickles really soak up the flavor.
You have your ranch pickles – now what?
Pickles are a great snack on their own so the most obvious thing to do with ranch-flavored pickles is just eat them. But they can also add a little something special to a number of pickle recipes thanks to the ranch flavoring they bring. For instance, fried pickle chips are already great dipped in ranch, so just imagine if the ranch flavor is already baked into the pickle chips themselves. They are also a great topping for any sandwich that already typically includes ranch dressing, like a buffalo chicken sandwich or various types of subs and clubs.
If you are looking to cut some calories, ranch pickles are also a great way to add flavor without the fat or calories. Even if you use an entire packet of Hidden Valley Ranch Buttermilk Seasoning Mix, for example, you are adding 0 calories and 0 grams of fat to your dish while the actual dressing contains 100 calories and 10 grams of fat per 2 tablespoon serving. Pickles are a low calorie, fat-free food that also tastes delicious. So even if you really pile on the ranch pickles, you're still coming out way ahead of using actual ranch in terms of calorie and fat intake.