For the most part, if you want pickles that go beyond the standard varieties like dill and bread and butter, you typically have two options: Buy one of the premium brands that do unique flavors, but expect to pay $10 or more for a jar, or pick up some cucumbers and pickle them yourself. However, there is a lesser-known third option that is both inexpensive and easy and that is using seasoning packets.

By buying the store-bought pickles of your choice and simply adding a packet of ranch seasoning powder right into the jar, you can hack your way to some viral ranch-flavored pickles quickly and cheaply. Simply pick up a jar of pickles for just two to three bucks and a packet of inexpensive ranch seasoning, then you'll have ranch pickles for less than a drink at Starbucks.

All you have to do is open the jar, remove some of the pickle juice, and then pour either half or all of the ranch packet right into the jar and shake it up. That last step will depend on the size of pickle jar you use and how much ranch flavor you want to pack in. But you can't really overdo it, honestly. You'll notice a taste difference immediately, but for best results, let it marinate for a few hours so the pickles really soak up the flavor.