Texas Roadhouse might a generally popular chain with plenty of southern charm, but it turns out baby boomers like another steakhouse chain more. Per a 2026 YouGov poll that asked respondents to name their favorite dining brand, it turns out boomers like Outback Steakhouse more. It hit sixth place on the poll, with 73% of respondents fitting into that age group giving a positive opinion of the chain. Meanwhile, Texas Roadhouse landed in 21st place.

Other steakhouse chains managed to get a berth in the litany of names filling the top 100. Longhorn Steakhouse is in 22nd place, Ruby Tuesday is at 49th, Sizzler is at 68, Morton's The Steakhouse is number 72, Black Angus is 74th, and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse clocks in at 80th place. While all of these chains manage to score some sort of recognition among baby boomers, with even local outposts like 99 Restaurants coming in for some acknowledgement toward the bottom of the list, it's clear that when it comes to steaks, they love heading into the Outback for its popular menu items.