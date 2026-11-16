Marinate Your Steak In This Sauce Usually Reserved For Pasta For Double The Deliciousness

T-bones and filets mignons are delicious with just a little salt and pepper, but cuts like skirt and flank call for a marinade. Next time you need to marinate a steak, let it spend some time slathered in a sauce typically known for pasta: pesto. It's just one of the many creative ways to use classic pesto.

Pesto is made from pine nuts, fresh basil, garlic, parmesan, lemon juice, salt, and olive oil, all emulsified in a food processor (or crushed in a mortar, for traditionalist sticklers). Those ingredients also just happen to make for a perfect steak marinade, and a store-bought pesto makes things easy.

Most of the pesto ingredients won't penetrate very far past the steak's exterior, but thanks to the olive oil they'll stick to the surface and coat it with flavor. The garlic, pine nuts, and parmesan reinforce the steak's beefy, umami flavor, while the herbaceous basil gives it a fresh lift. If you're in the mood for a spicier meal, some red pepper flakes can go right in with the pesto. Add some balsamic vinegar to make the final product a bit sweeter or red wine vinegar for a blended boost of acidity.