Marinate Your Steak In This Sauce Usually Reserved For Pasta For Double The Deliciousness
T-bones and filets mignons are delicious with just a little salt and pepper, but cuts like skirt and flank call for a marinade. Next time you need to marinate a steak, let it spend some time slathered in a sauce typically known for pasta: pesto. It's just one of the many creative ways to use classic pesto.
Pesto is made from pine nuts, fresh basil, garlic, parmesan, lemon juice, salt, and olive oil, all emulsified in a food processor (or crushed in a mortar, for traditionalist sticklers). Those ingredients also just happen to make for a perfect steak marinade, and a store-bought pesto makes things easy.
Most of the pesto ingredients won't penetrate very far past the steak's exterior, but thanks to the olive oil they'll stick to the surface and coat it with flavor. The garlic, pine nuts, and parmesan reinforce the steak's beefy, umami flavor, while the herbaceous basil gives it a fresh lift. If you're in the mood for a spicier meal, some red pepper flakes can go right in with the pesto. Add some balsamic vinegar to make the final product a bit sweeter or red wine vinegar for a blended boost of acidity.
Make the most of pesto steak marinade
To fully take advantage of the pesto marinade, apply it to flat, thin steaks that have a high ratio of surface area to interior. Skirt, flank, bavette, and hanger steak are all excellent options. Just coat the steak with pesto, store it in a zip top bag to ensure the entire steak stays coated.
The transformative power of the marinade lies in the pesto's salt and lemon juice. The salt seasons the beef and the lemon's acidity tenderizes the chewy meat. Let the marinade do its work for at least 1 hour and up to 12. Don't let it go too long though or the the pleasantly tender texture could turn mealy.
There might not be enough of the salt and lemon in a store-bought pesto to achieve the absolute best marinade ratio, so feel free to add more to adjust. Keep some of this more balanced pesto reserved to sauce the finished product. It's worth mentioning that pesto isn't the only Italian specialty that would work here. Lemony, herby salmoriglio dressing makes for a quick, tender steak too.