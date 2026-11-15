Classic Southern Pimento Cheese Gets A Cowboy-Style Upgrade With Just One Ingredient

Pimento cheese is a Southern classic, equally at home between two slices of bread as it is nestled on a platter with crackers at a family gathering. The familiar combination of shredded cheddar, mayonnaise, and sweet red pimentos is rich and tangy, with enough down-home personality to have earned the nickname "the pâté of the South." But there's a sweet-spicy addition that can give this old favorite some Western swagger: candied jalapeños, also known as "cowboy candy."

Cowboy candy consists of sliced jalapeños simmered in a sweetened apple cider vinegar mixture, often seasoned with garlic and spices, until the peppers become tender and nearly translucent. They're syrupy-sweet, but the familiar heat of cooked chilis and acidity helps balance out the sugar. That combination is absolutely delicious in pimento cheese, whose main components, cheddar and mayonnaise, can stand up well to strong flavors. Stirred into the spread, the jalapeños introduce little pockets of chewy texture among the shredded cheese and tender pimentos.

Although pimento cheese is now closely associated with Southern cooking, its earliest versions emerged around the turn of the 20th century, when commercially produced cream cheese and imported Spanish pimentos were becoming fashionable American ingredients. Southern cooks eventually developed the cheddar-and-mayonnaise version we know and love, and the spread has continued to be accommodating to regional variations. Cowboy candy falls easily in line with that tradition, and it's as easy as adding the candied peppers into your existing pimento cheese. Go little by little, and taste before adding more if it's your first rodeo, since sweetness and spiciness can vary, pepper to pepper.