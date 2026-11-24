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Alfredo James Pacino, also known as "Al Pacino," is a Hollywood legend. He's known for his roles as Michael Corleone in "The Godfather" and Aldo Gucci in "House of Gucci." But the film icon doesn't just play Italian characters on screen — he also has an extensive Italian heritage of his own. The New York City native's grandparents immigrated from Sicily, and Pacino lived with them while growing up in the Bronx, where he likely enjoyed the tasty pasta dish that became his preferred meal. Al Pacino's favorite pasta is one that he's been known to order off-menu: Spaghetti aglio e olio. It's an especially flavorful Italian food, and you should consider adding it to the list of the best pasta recipes to make right now.

Daniel Bellino Zwicke, author of "Positano: The Amalfi Coast Cookbook/Travel Guide," and a seasoned veteran of the New York City restaurant industry, recounts that when he was the Wine Director at Barbetta Ristorante, Pacino was a regular at the establishment. The actor always requested his favorite and the chefs were happy to oblige. Spaghetti aglio e olio is simple and affordable, made with just five ingredients that most people already have on hand. It consists of pasta swirled around in a sauce made with garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes, and parsley. Some cooks also like to include spicy whole peppers, anchovies, or grated Parmesan cheese.