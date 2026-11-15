Marie Callender's Vs Edwards: Which Frozen Pecan Pie Is Actually Healthier?

Pecan pie is a holiday essential, and Marie Callender's and Edwards can lend a little help during a hectic season. While we all love the idea of a homemade pecan pie, there often just isn't time to undertake a project, and frozen options can still be plenty good. But opting for the convenience of frozen can also mean sacrificing on nutrition, because even though many frozen foods are totally healthy, some are loaded with extra additives, salt, and more. And if you are looking out for that with your pecan pie, Marie Callender's is the choice over Edwards.

It turns out that both Marie Callender's Southern Pecan Pie and Edwards Georgia Style Pecan Pie are the exact same size (32 ounces) and both have eight servings per pie, so it's a very even comparison. Different people are going to have different nutritional needs and concerns, but if you are looking at pies the first thing most people are probably thinking about is sugar. Unsurprisingly both pies have quite a lot of it, but Marie Callender's has less. One slice of pie from the popular frozen food brand has 29 grams of total sugar, with 28 grams coming from added sugar, while a slice from Edwards has 35 grams, of which 34 are added. That is 56% and 68% of your daily recommended maximum sugar intake respectively.

However neither brand is that high in sodium. Marie Callender's is a little lower here too, with 200 milligrams to Edwards' 270 milligrams. But that is only 12% of your daily maximum even for Edwards, which isn't much of an issue for a treat.