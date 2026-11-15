With Salt, Oil, And A 600-Degree Cast Iron Skillet, You Can Make Filet Mignon Like Alton Brown

When you need to cook an expensive cut of meat like filet mignon perfectly, you need to go to an expert like Alton Brown. Brown, the former "Good Eats" host on the Food Network, has been sharing his culinary knowledge with the world for over 25 years, using a science-based approach to food that takes every angle and variable into account. That kind of precision is what you want with filet mignon. Not only because the cut of steak is expensive, but because it has relatively little fat, and can become tough and dry easily if overcooked. And that is exactly why Brown does a reverse sear in a hot cast iron skillet with nothing but a little salt and oil for his filet mignon recipe.

If you aren't familiar with the reserve sear, it's a method of cooking steaks (and other meats), that involves slowly heating the meat in the oven first, before quickly searing it in a skillet. This method is called a "reverse" sear because the old advice for steak used to be to brown the outside first.

The point of this switch is to cut down on overcooking by minimizing the time spent in the pan. Searing a room temperature steak first means it takes longer to heat the exterior, and evaporate moisture, which all has to happen before your steak starts to brown. During that time the juicy red interior of a steak is cooking through more and more. This causes the steak to cook unevenly, forming a thick gray band of overcooked meat around the outside, even if the interior is a perfect medium-rare.