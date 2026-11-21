Hot, fluffy pancakes dripping with maple syrup and butter are a great start to any weekend. However, an unexpected addition could make your stack even better: soda. Next time you're whipping up a batch of this breakfast staple, try adding in some ginger ale or lemon-lime soda. It's a secret tip for making extra airy pancakes that can also boost the taste.

How does this pancake-enhancing trick work? First, these carbonated beverages have dissolved carbon dioxide, which gives them their signature fizz. When you add them to pancakes, the carbonation creates air bubbles in the batter, making them lighter and fluffier. And if you're making a stack from scratch with baking soda, the citric acid in the ginger ale or lemon-lime soda will produce even more bubbles when it comes into contact with the baking soda. As for taste, adding these sodas won't make them taste like lemon, lime, or ginger. They give pancakes a light sweetness, or even a cupcake flavor.

This substitution really shines in gluten-free pancakes, which are known for being dense, and it works for both homemade pancakes and pre-made mixes. In fact, it's an easy swap for store-bought pancake mixes that only require water. For homemade pancakes, switch all or part of the liquid for your bubbly drink of choice, leaving the quantity of eggs, butter, or oil the same. For example, in our easy pancake recipe, replace the cup of milk with soda. Then, follow the rest of the recipe as is. However, since soda adds sugar to the recipe, you may want to reduce the amount of maple syrup if you don't like sweeter hotcakes.