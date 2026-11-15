For A Greek-Style Twist On Your Eggs, Sprinkle On This Flavor-Packed Seasoning
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Salt and pepper aren't the only seasonings you need for great eggs. The buttery breakfast item never hurts with a little spice, and add-ins like salsa or chili crunch definitely make them better. However, Greek spices — particularly Cavender's All Purpose Greek Seasoning — are the underrated way to elevate your eggs.
Despite the name, the spice blend technically hails from the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas. Still, Cavender's iconic product still has several essential Greek ingredients, like garlic, oregano, and parsley. With a single shake, the seasoning brings all the earthy, aromatic flavors Greek cooking is known for to your breakfast. Cavender's bolsters the herbs with MSG to give it an undercurrent of mouthwatering flavor. A warm mix of spices rounds out the product; the exact ingredients aren't disclosed by the brand, but fans suspect that nutmeg, cinnamon, and black pepper are used, all which amp up mild eggs with a hearty taste.
From deviled to scrambled, the all-purpose Greek seasoning works well with a myriad of egg preparations. The spice blend features a range of flavors, so you don't need to bolster your eggs with any other seasonings. Add a dash to whisked eggs before scrambling, then serve with buttered toast. Sprinkle it atop cooked poached eggs and serve on a bagel, or add it to deviled eggs.
Boost Greek-seasoned eggs with these add-ins
Lean into the Greek-inspired flavor of the spiced eggs with a host of the cuisine's ingredients. Standard eggs and toast gets an upgrade with crumbled feta and tomatoes. Fry up the eggs with the cheese and tomatoes, or add them last as a finishing touch. Fresh heirloom tomatoes' sweet, juicy flavor complements the aromatic seasoning, while sundried tomatoes offer a punchy taste that stands up to the savory spice blend.
Making Greek-style shakshuka stuffed peppers is another delicious way to put the seasoning to use. The fiery tomatoes are usually what stands out in the North African dish, but the rich Greek all purpose seasoning is a worthy contender. Stir pita bread into the tomato base, along with spinach or dandelion greens. Add chopped Kalamata olives to the peppers, and top off the egg with a dash of the seasoning before baking.
Cavender's brings a bold touch to breakfast, but if you want something lighter that still embraces Greek flavors, try upgrading eggs with tzatziki. It has some notable ingredients from the spice blend, such as dill and garlic, and pairs them with zesty flavors like mint and lemon juice that taste incredible with buttery eggs.