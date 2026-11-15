For A Greek-Style Twist On Your Eggs, Sprinkle On This Flavor-Packed Seasoning

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Salt and pepper aren't the only seasonings you need for great eggs. The buttery breakfast item never hurts with a little spice, and add-ins like salsa or chili crunch definitely make them better. However, Greek spices — particularly Cavender's All Purpose Greek Seasoning — are the underrated way to elevate your eggs.

Despite the name, the spice blend technically hails from the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas. Still, Cavender's iconic product still has several essential Greek ingredients, like garlic, oregano, and parsley. With a single shake, the seasoning brings all the earthy, aromatic flavors Greek cooking is known for to your breakfast. Cavender's bolsters the herbs with MSG to give it an undercurrent of mouthwatering flavor. A warm mix of spices rounds out the product; the exact ingredients aren't disclosed by the brand, but fans suspect that nutmeg, cinnamon, and black pepper are used, all which amp up mild eggs with a hearty taste.

From deviled to scrambled, the all-purpose Greek seasoning works well with a myriad of egg preparations. The spice blend features a range of flavors, so you don't need to bolster your eggs with any other seasonings. Add a dash to whisked eggs before scrambling, then serve with buttered toast. Sprinkle it atop cooked poached eggs and serve on a bagel, or add it to deviled eggs.