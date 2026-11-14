Häagen-Dazs Vs Tillamook: What's The Difference Between The Ice Cream Brands?

Häagen-Dazs and Tillamook Ice Cream are both known for offering rich and satisfying ice cream, but what really separates them? Let's compare the two brands' pasts, public plaudits, and ingredients to answer that question. We'll start with a pint of each brand's Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and look for any quality differences. Häagen-Dazs prides itself on using no artificial additives in its ice cream, so it's not shocking that the ingredient list for its Vanilla Bean variety is so short: cream, skim milk, cane sugar, egg yolks, and ground vanilla beans.

Tillamook's Vanilla Bean, meanwhile, has cream, skim milk, milk, sugar, pasteurized egg yolks, natural flavors, vanilla, and vanilla beans — but includes two food thickeners, tara gum and guar gum. Both are natural and plant-based, but their presence in Tillamook's ice cream explains why it may feel more velvety in the mouth compared to Häagen-Dazs. Häagen-Dazs also has lower overrun – or less air incorporated during the freezing process. That results in a lower volume increase, which — along with attributes like a higher butterfat content – allows the brand to be labeled as super premium ice cream, indicating a special level of richness. Tillamook's ice cream is lighter, and while it does have a high butterfat content, it does not qualify as super premium ice cream.

Both brands offer ice cream by the pint and chocolate-covered ice cream bars, but Tillamook sells what they call "family size" ice cream, which is a 1.5-quart container. The largest-sized container Häagen-Dazs produces is 64 ounces (2 quarts), with its smallest being 3.6-ounce cups. Häagen-Dazs sells several flavors of sorbet and Belgian Waffle Cones, which are filled with ice cream, toppings, nuts, or pieces of chocolate. You'll find over 50 flavors in the Häagen-Dazs line, whereas Tillamook offers more than 30.