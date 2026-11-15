Forget Dip: Fritos Are Twice As Good When You Shake Them Up With 2 Ingredients
The best flavor of Fritos isn't necessarily sitting in the snack aisle. Instead of buying the usual varieties offered up by the supermarket, why not give them a unique adornment? This easy hack will give them a quick extra shot of flavor and add a unique twist to your snack.
To kick your Fritos up a notch, mix up a bag of the corn snacks with melted butter and parmesan cheese, then toss and shake them together. Once everything's been properly combined, bake them in a warm oven before letting them cool or serving them slightly warm. The end result is a tasty upgrade that doesn't require too much effort in the kitchen.
This simple switch will amp up the richness of your Fritos thanks to the butter, and the parmesan cheese will add a fresh touch of savoriness to the mix. The combination will be salty as always, but there'll be a new depth there that will tingle your taste buds, adding creamy and bitter layers to a simple flavor sensation.
How to enhance your upgraded Fritos even further
Want to add a little bit more oomph to your newly jazzed-up Fritos? Why not incorporate some more seasonings into the batch and make it an even more interesting feast? Try adding garlic powder or chili flakes to the mix, dashing in each spice to taste. That'll definitely add an extra note of heat to the chips. You can also try tossing in a packet of taco seasoning for a deeper, earthier kick, or Italian seasoning for a bright, herbaceous upgrade.
And now that your chips have reached the acme of perfection, what should you nosh on with your spiced Fritos? Try a simple soup and sandwich combo, or set out a bowl alongside a classic Southern dip for your next party or game night. You can even use them as the seasoned base for a Texas-born Frito pie. No matter what you serve them with, they're bound to be a delicious snack that'll liven up any celebration — or make a movie night alone extra entertaining.