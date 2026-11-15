Forget Dip: Fritos Are Twice As Good When You Shake Them Up With 2 Ingredients

The best flavor of Fritos isn't necessarily sitting in the snack aisle. Instead of buying the usual varieties offered up by the supermarket, why not give them a unique adornment? This easy hack will give them a quick extra shot of flavor and add a unique twist to your snack.

To kick your Fritos up a notch, mix up a bag of the corn snacks with melted butter and parmesan cheese, then toss and shake them together. Once everything's been properly combined, bake them in a warm oven before letting them cool or serving them slightly warm. The end result is a tasty upgrade that doesn't require too much effort in the kitchen.

This simple switch will amp up the richness of your Fritos thanks to the butter, and the parmesan cheese will add a fresh touch of savoriness to the mix. The combination will be salty as always, but there'll be a new depth there that will tingle your taste buds, adding creamy and bitter layers to a simple flavor sensation.