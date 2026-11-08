This Hazy Samuel Adams Beer Outshines The Boston Lager And Cherry Wheat (And Has Zero Alcohol)

It's hard to get non-alcoholic beers to have the fullness, complexity, and integration of flavor that alcoholic beers have. A lot of it comes down to how non-alcoholic beer is made — either we're missing a traditional beer yeast doing its thing and creating the fermentation-derived characteristics, or alcohol removal processes strip some of the flavor away. It might come as a surprise, then, that in Tasting Table's ranking of Samuel Adams beers, a Non-Alcoholic Hazy IPA beat out both the legendary Boston Lager and the noteworthy Cherry Wheat.

While these two beers came in sixth and eighth place, respectively, Samuel Adams' Non-Alcoholic Hazy IPA came in fourth, superseded only by its Summer Ale, Winter White Ale, and the Harvest Helles at number one. Tasting Table writer Megan Hageman appreciated the beer's juiciness, along with its sweetness, hop presence, and bright citrus and tropical fruit notes with subdued bitterness. In other words — it's a hazy IPA that might fool you into thinking it contains alcohol. This beer actually contains less than 0.5% alcohol by volume, the legal margin of error for non-alcoholic beers.

One user on Untappd, the ultimate online courtroom for beer, echoed Hageman's opinion and said, "Wow, unexpectedly good. Nice flavor. Smooth and balanced... Probably the best 0.0 brew I've tasted." At the time of writing, Samuel Adams's Non-Alcoholic Hazy IPA holds a 3.5-star rating from about 185 reviews on the platform, which is nothing to sniff at, especially for a non-alcoholic brew.