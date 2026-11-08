McDonald's Serves A Unique McGriddle In Hawaii You Won't Find On Most Menus

If you're ever lucky enough to find yourself in Hawaii, you'll know that Spam, the canned meat that's been around since the Great Depression, is a crucial part of Hawaiian cuisine. So it makes sense that McDonald's fans have a chance to customize their breakfast sandwiches in an island-inspired way: swapping the usual meat in a McGriddle with Spam. Now, it's not an official, advertised menu item. This is more of an off-the-books situation made possible by the fact that Hawaiian McDonald's already serves Spam in some of its regional breakfast offerings. In fact, its Spam Eggs & Rice breakfast is infamously a fast food item that's only available in Hawaii.

The best approach, as always when customizing, is to visit the counter inside a McDonald's or the drive-thru. Ordering through the chain's mobile app won't work in this case. Start by ordering the Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddle (or the Sausage McGriddle), and then ask to substitute the sausage patty for a slice of Spam. Foodie influencers report that Hawaiian McDonald's employees are usually happy to accommodate meat substitutions in breakfast sandwiches, though that can depend on the roughly 72 locations around the islands.

If the restaurant agrees to indulge you, expect a unique, salty-and-sweet combination, similar to when a pancake's syrup oozes on over to your breakfast meat. Those maple-infused griddle cakes complement the salty, savory pork flavor of Spam, while each bite is meatier and thicker than the regular bacon option.