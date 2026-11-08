The Reason Taco John's Skipped Fries And Created This Flavorful Potato Side Instead

While no one could deny the potato's tremendous versatility, it takes a brave fast food chain to eschew fries altogether in favor of an alternative. Yet, that is exactly what Taco John's did nearly 50 years ago when it skipped the fries in favor of its famous and flavorful side: Potato Olés. Similar to tater tots, these spuds are fried until crispy and seasoned with a secret spice blend.

In the chain's early days, the company reportedly allowed its franchisees to put fries on the menu. However, when brand founders Harold Holmes and Jim Woodson observed that some customers would actually request fries, they were inspired to provide a potato-based side dish unique to Taco John's — and new to consumers. Thus, the Potato Olé was born, though in a significantly different form than what it would later become.

When it was first launched, the Potato Olé was filled with refried beans. Other versions featured different fillings like salsa, ketchup, and sour cream. Unfortunately, customers reportedly burned their mouths when biting into them, and so the side was reworked from the ground up.

By 1979, the Potato Olé as we know it was perfected, and would go on to become a major success for Taco John's, with a billion units sold per year. In an interview posted on Taco John's official franchise website, corporate chef and director of menu innovation Brad Bergaus noted their popularity: "I would say you're highly unlikely going to see a guest not getting them."