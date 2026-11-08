The Reason Taco John's Skipped Fries And Created This Flavorful Potato Side Instead
While no one could deny the potato's tremendous versatility, it takes a brave fast food chain to eschew fries altogether in favor of an alternative. Yet, that is exactly what Taco John's did nearly 50 years ago when it skipped the fries in favor of its famous and flavorful side: Potato Olés. Similar to tater tots, these spuds are fried until crispy and seasoned with a secret spice blend.
In the chain's early days, the company reportedly allowed its franchisees to put fries on the menu. However, when brand founders Harold Holmes and Jim Woodson observed that some customers would actually request fries, they were inspired to provide a potato-based side dish unique to Taco John's — and new to consumers. Thus, the Potato Olé was born, though in a significantly different form than what it would later become.
When it was first launched, the Potato Olé was filled with refried beans. Other versions featured different fillings like salsa, ketchup, and sour cream. Unfortunately, customers reportedly burned their mouths when biting into them, and so the side was reworked from the ground up.
By 1979, the Potato Olé as we know it was perfected, and would go on to become a major success for Taco John's, with a billion units sold per year. In an interview posted on Taco John's official franchise website, corporate chef and director of menu innovation Brad Bergaus noted their popularity: "I would say you're highly unlikely going to see a guest not getting them."
Some believe Potato Olés are the 'greatest fast food side'
So, what makes Potato Olés so special? It has been argued that they bring balance to the entire menu. Those sampling the chain's fare have praised them as Taco John's stand-out item, noting how different they are from what you might expect from a Mexican-inspired eatery. The crispy, hash brown-like exterior contrasts with the softer insides, and the seasoning brings a mixture of savory, salty, and spicy notes.
Potato Olés are an enticing alternative to fast food french fries, which can vary in quality, thus explaining their popularity among devotees. "Potato Olés, in general, are the greatest fast food side out there," proclaimed one passionate fan on Reddit. "I will die on this hill." If you can't get enough of these golden delights, you can take advantage of Taco John's "Six-Pack and a Pound" offer, which will get you six beef tacos and an entire pound of Potato Olés.
If you're wondering what to pair with these fried spuds, consider Taco John's Stuffed Grilled Taco, which was superlative enough to earn its way onto Tasting Table's list of the 10 best fast food hidden gems of 2026 so far. While the exact spice blend used on the Potato Olé remains a secret, anyone who wishes to prepare something similar at home should know that Lawry's Seasoned Salt is the the ingredient that will take frozen tater tots the next level.