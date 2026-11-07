Pottery Collectors Can Spot Fake McCoy Cookie Jars Just By Looking At Which Character It Is

Vintage McCoy cookie jars — particularly those shaped as cartoonish, whimsical characters — are a delight for collectors. Authentic McCoy cookie jars are some of the most sought-after pieces, and whether you're holding on to an heirloom mid-century jar or you're interested in collecting, it's worth taking some time to identify the markers of a true McCoy. Sometimes this is as easy as knowing which characters are distinctly associated with McCoy, and which are imposters.

Cookie jars made their way to the countertops of American kitchens in the late 1920s, around the time of the Great Depression. The Nelson McCoy Co., originally known as the Nelson McCoy Sanitary Stoneware Co., produced its first character-based cookie jars in the 1930s. These and other vintage cookie jars are rare, charming, and worth the thrift store hunt, but only McCoy rolled out certain characters. If you come across a Bobby the Baker (a Pillsbury Dough Boy doppelganger), Clown in a Barrel, Betsy Baker, Coalby Black Cat, or Freddy the Gleep cookie jar, chances are you've got the real McCoy. But because there were so many reproductions (and fakes) produced throughout the 20th century, determining authenticity is important.

The bottom of the cookie jar should display the McCoy logo, be stamped USA, or both. McCoy jars have a glossy glaze finish and precise molding, whereas fakes may appear cloudy or have inconsistencies in shape. Authentic McCoy jars are heavy and solid — lightweight jars are most likely dupes. Most importantly, get to know the characters. The existence of a Little Red Riding Hood cookie jar with a McCoy logo had unsuspecting collectors excited, until they learned that McCoy didn't actually manufacture a Little Red Riding Hood.