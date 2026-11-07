For Ultra-Flavorful Sauteed Cabbage, Swap Salt And Pepper For This Classic Southern Seasoning

Despite endless recipes from countless cultures around the world, cabbage is still somehow a vegetable that flies under the radar. It can be transformed into wedges laced with crispy edges and melty insides, or shaved raw and tossed with herbs and acids for a spectacular bright and crunchy salad. Even when simply sautéed, the brassica has a lot of potential to bring flavor. Rather than seasoning with simple salt and pepper, next time you sauté cabbage give it a Louisiana kick with a heavy dose of Creole seasoning.

Using Creole seasoning brings new life into what can sometimes be a sad and dull dish. While there's nothing wrong with using just salt and pepper to season cabbage, those two spices are really the bare minimum in the fight against blandness. Cabbage has the wonderful ability to absorb any flavors that cook along with it, which makes seasoning the cabbage fairly straightforward and easy, as you can just sprinkle spices on top as it cooks.

The vegetable also has a naturally slightly sweet taste on its own when it's cooked down, making Creole seasoning a perfect pairing as the herbaceous, savory notes meld well with cabbage's sweetness. There is a subtle difference between Creole and Cajun seasoning: Creole seasoning usually lacks the notorious heat of dried peppers that Cajun seasoning typically contains and tends to be more herb-heavy as well.