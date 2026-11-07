5 Frequent Customer Complaints About Whirlpool Ranges

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Whether you are moving, building a new home, or simply looking to remodel or upgrade your kitchen, purchasing new appliances can be both exciting and stressful. It can be a big expense, but it should also serve as a reliable long-term investment in your kitchen's future. It's only natural to want to ensure you're purchasing the right one for you. When it comes to buying a new range, you should be able to rely on that purchase for 13 to 15 years, with gas ranges generally having a longer lifespan than electric. But that can depend strongly on the brand you choose, and Whirlpool in particular has faced some scathing feedback from certain customers.

There are many satisfied Whirlpool customers out there, whether they're coming from the original brand or one of the other appliance brands Whirlpool owns. But there are also many common customer complaints regarding the company's ranges, including inconsistent heating, frequent repairs, and poor service. So, it's best to do your due diligence in your research. Whether you are looking to grab a deal on Whirlpool's closeout offerings, take advantage of a holiday special, or seek top-of-the-line models, check reliable sources like Consumer Reports. Don't forget to look at what other customers are saying; there are some reviews out there that are definitely worth keeping in mind.