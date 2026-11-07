5 Frequent Customer Complaints About Whirlpool Ranges
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you are moving, building a new home, or simply looking to remodel or upgrade your kitchen, purchasing new appliances can be both exciting and stressful. It can be a big expense, but it should also serve as a reliable long-term investment in your kitchen's future. It's only natural to want to ensure you're purchasing the right one for you. When it comes to buying a new range, you should be able to rely on that purchase for 13 to 15 years, with gas ranges generally having a longer lifespan than electric. But that can depend strongly on the brand you choose, and Whirlpool in particular has faced some scathing feedback from certain customers.
There are many satisfied Whirlpool customers out there, whether they're coming from the original brand or one of the other appliance brands Whirlpool owns. But there are also many common customer complaints regarding the company's ranges, including inconsistent heating, frequent repairs, and poor service. So, it's best to do your due diligence in your research. Whether you are looking to grab a deal on Whirlpool's closeout offerings, take advantage of a holiday special, or seek top-of-the-line models, check reliable sources like Consumer Reports. Don't forget to look at what other customers are saying; there are some reviews out there that are definitely worth keeping in mind.
Oven doesn't cook properly
Some common oven complaints you might hear — shorter than expected, not enough internal space — can be avoided altogether by taking proper measurements first, inside and out. Don't just visualize the space; have an actual tape measure on hand so you can get a feel for the size while shopping in-store or online. Of course, there are other issues you can't prepare for. One of the most common complaints across all Whirlpool models is that the oven temperature can be incredibly unreliable.
"We tried our first casserole at 350 degrees and the center was cold. We got out our oven thermometer and started to track it, and it would reach temperature and then go down about 35 degrees but never go back up," said one Whirlpool customer. When a repairman was called, the customer claimed that he ended up suggesting, "If we want to bake at 350, we should set it at 385." Sadly, this is a story many people tell, including repairmen who haven't been able to actually provide repairs to this issue.
Others report the opposite, with food burning or cooking unevenly, even when the ovens have been professionally installed and level. One Whirlpool owner of a double oven noted that one of the ovens works correctly, but the top section bakes unevenly every time, with cookies and muffins near the back burning while those near the front are barely done.
Immediate repairs needed on new items
There are many reports of defects ranging from broken doors to heavy smoking issues, as well as burners that don't work correctly — if at all. Those who do make it past the initial stage of new ownership don't seem to be satisfied for long, with many reporting the need for multiple repairs within the first six months. One Whirlpool customer summed up the frustration of many other reviewers, stating that despite their "eager attitude about this product and [Whirlpool's] reputation. I have been able to use the oven successfully for 20 days." The reviewer also added, "Repairs have been attempted five times ... I am exasperated, angry, and tired of wasting expensive products and valuable time trying to use it."
So, even when customers are receiving repairs, many still find this frustrating, reporting it can take multiple visits and can also leave families waiting extended periods for parts to be delivered. It would seem replacing the range would be the simplest answer, but even this goes wrong. One Whirlpool customer recalled having to go through three different deliveries and subsequent repairs immediately needed. But thankfully, the third time was the charm for the double oven and the customer, who was still keeping their fingers crossed as the range reached its first successful month.
The stovetop can cause a host of issues
From gas ovens with cast-iron grates to ceramic glass, Whirlpool offers a variety of stovetop selections for your range. Although each one gets some reviewers a little hot under the collar — especially when "hot" is the only setting the burner has.
"Last year the front left burner started malfunctioning," reports one Whirlpool customer. "The heat control was not working. It stayed on high no matter how low you adjusted it. Last month the front right burner started malfunctioning; now we cannot control the heat. It stays high no matter whether you set it to low or medium." And it's not just customers reporting burner issues; Consumer Reports discovered similar problems regarding a Whirlpool Induction Cooktop that should be avoided.
However, even when the burners are working, many customers still have issues, specifically about the stovetop itself. Some receive glass-top ranges that are already scratched, with many reporting scratching after initial use, and some even fully cracking under the heat. On top of the easily damaged surface, customers also have to contend with remnants and burn stains that are nearly impossible to clean off. And those with the cast iron grates aren't faring much better. Many report that the cast iron cracks not after years of use but very quickly. Even those who find the range as a whole to be nice still find the cast iron components to be subpar.
Ranges can become hot to the touch with oven on
On both gas and electric Whirlpool range models, there are some alarming concerns regarding the outside temperature when the oven is in use. Customers have found quite a few hot spots developing in places they wouldn't expect, including countertops, behind the range itself, and even completely filling the entire house with heat.
And while this is not seen quite as often as other complaints, it is one that's still quite common, and perhaps the one customers find most frightening. One new Whirlpool owner took to Facebook to share their concerns, saying, "I bought a stove in November for the holidays. Hooked it up. It was so hot it about burnt my hands to get it turned off." A technician was sent out. "He hooked it up," they went on to explain. "Too hot all over the entire stove, and my tiles on my countertop were very hot!" Even sadder, the customer had to buy an entirely new range as Whirlpool then classified the problem range as "used" and would not take it back.
Another owner stopped using her oven, choosing to await repairs, out of fear of the children in the house becoming burned from the hot surfaces. They tracked the temperature of the outside of the range with the oven turned on. When the oven was set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, the cooktop measured 125 degrees, and at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the cooktop went above 140 degrees. Easily hot enough to burn hands, big and small.
Customer service isn't viewed well
Bad customer service from Whirlpool, according to customers, may be the most frustrating aspect of all the issues when it comes to common problems. Customers report waiting on hold for hours to speak with someone. And those lucky enough to get through to a representative don't seem to receive much better outcomes, with reports of waiting weeks for a repairman or longer for parts to be delivered.
One Whirlpool owner summed up the customer service experience by taking to Consumer Affairs to state, "I am extremely disappointed with Whirlpool's products and customer service. I purchased a brand-new Whirlpool range, and within days it began failing to maintain temperature." While the customer wanted the company to simply replace the range, they were sent on a bit of a wild goose chase instead. "Whirlpool insisted on repairing it. The required part was backordered, leaving my family without a dependable oven ... Even after finally locating the part, Whirlpool could not guarantee they would honor my originally scheduled repair appointment"
And this kind of customer service experience is not unheard of; it's actually one of the biggest complaints we found — households being stuck with new appliances and the inability to feed themselves or their families. Many former loyal customers speak about looking elsewhere next time for their appliances. Even those who have been brand loyal for decades state they can no longer purchase or recommend a Whirlpool appliance.