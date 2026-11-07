Start With A Box Of Dots For An Old-Fashioned Holiday Candy That Deserves A Revival

You can easily delight friends and family with a no-bake confection that combines novelty with tradition: gumdrop nougats. A box of Dots (or any other gumdrops), brings color, flavor, and whimsy to the classic old-school nougat, making it a great holiday treat, although it's tasty at any time of year.

While the most common type of nougat found in the United States today is in chocolate bars like Snickers, Three Musketeers, and Mars Bars, it is historically a standalone dessert with a firm chewy texture. Traditionally, nougat is made by whipping egg whites to create a meringue, which is then stabilized with hot syrup or honey and studded with nuts. It is a popular Yuletide treat in Europe, where it's known as turrón in Spain or torrone in Italy and often comes studded with nuts.

Luckily, there's a much easier modern-day dupe to making nougat than the traditional egg-whisk method. Melting down store-bought marshmallows with white chocolate creates a similar mild flavor and smooth gooey mouthfeel. Stirring in a box of Dots adds a joyful pop of color and textural interest.