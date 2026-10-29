The First-Ever Chili Cook-Off In America Took Place In This State In The '50s
Chili cook-offs have become such an institution in the United States, it can be difficult to imagine life without them. They are more than just a celebration of a particular dish, in all its countless variations — chili cook-offs are where communities come together, and cultures (culinary or otherwise) endure and evolve. Yet, none of that might be the case had it not been for America's very first chili cook-off, which took place in Texas in the 1950s.
In retrospect, it is unsurprising that the Lone Star State would be the place to kick the phenomenon off — it's quite intimately tied to Tex-Mex cuisine. In fact, chili was a staple for cowboys on the trail in the Old West. While modern-day chili cook-offs stretch from Canada to Scotland, the first in the U.S. took place in Dallas, Texas. Despite some widely accepted reports that the inaugural chili cook-off was held in Terlingua, Texas, in 1967, the first competition took place on October 4, 1952, in Dallas during the State Fair of Texas.
This event has been credited to Joe E. Cooper, and some have suggested it was intended to help publicize his new book on chili, "With or Without Beans: An Informal Biography of Chili" (a title that aptly summarized a still-ongoing debate). The contest reportedly attracted 55 contestants. Of that number, Dallas resident Mrs. F.G. Ventura emerged victorious. However, Cooper died some months after the cook-off and would not see his book become a "sacred text" on the subject by those who shared his passion.
This '50s chili cook-off began an enduring tradition
The 1952 cook-off may have been the first, but it certainly would not be the last. The 1967 contest in Terlingua was a smaller event but was nevertheless propelled by a heated rivalry. It featured only two participants. One of the two, H. Allen Smith, had written an article titled "Nobody Knows More About Chili Than I Do." You do not have to be a Texan to consider them fightin' words, and soon he faced off against Wick Fowler, who had a reputation for his "Famous Two-Alarm Chili."
Ultimately, the contest would prove to be a draw. One judge voted for Smith, while another voted for Fowler. The third allegedly spit out his first mouthful of chili. Despite (or perhaps because of) these kind of events, chili cook-offs only escalated from there, and more history would be made.
The annual Terlingua cook-off went on to become the biggest in Texas, now offering three categories for contestants: traditional red chili, chili verde, and salsa. As one might expect in Texas, beans are forbidden, which would, unfortunately, rule out our delicious recipe for vegan three-bean chili. If you feel like taking a chance at a local cook-off yourself, remember to check out these 17 tips to know to elevate your next batch of chili.