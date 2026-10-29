The Guinness Beer From 1959 That Deserves A Spot At Your Game-Day Party

The velvety foam and delicate bubbles associated with Guinness Draught are younger than its centuries-old brewery. Debuting in 1959 and marking the 200th anniversary of the date that Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000-year lease on the famed St. Jame's Gate Brewery in Dublin, the new draught system was a milestone in beer production. Mathematician-turned-brewer Michael Ash added nitrogen to the draught system, which delivered a smoother pour. As the world's first nitrogen beer, the gas also contributes to the tiny bubbles that create Guinness Draught's signature stable and creamy head – an innovation now widely associated with the brand. For more background on the brewery and legacy of the brand, see our guide to everything you need to know about Guinness.

The classic Guinness Draught's smooth texture alongside the roasted, coffee-like tasting notes all contribute to why the classic beer holds its own in a stout lineup. In our ranking of 11 Guinness beers, Draught came in at number 2, just behind the brand's Nitro Cold Brew Coffee. The widget can came later in 1988, bringing the pub-style pour into homes with the nitrogen-filled ball that activates when the can is poured to deliver the same velvety foam and bubbles associated with a draught pour. Without the widget, Guinness in a can would pour relatively flat, missing its signature bubbles and creamy head.