Don't Toss Leftover Coffee — Turn It Into This Cozy Breakfast Staple Instead

Do you often end up with leftover coffee during the week? Instead of pouring it down the drain, try this clever ways to use your leftover brewed coffee: stir it with oats to make a cozy breakfast you can enjoy all week long. You'll end up with delicious coffee-flavored overnight oats.

Simply combine oats with cooled leftover coffee and your favorite add-ins, like a drizzle of maple syrup or honey for sweetness, nuts or granola for crunch, and a spoonful of Greek yogurt for extra protein. Give everything a good mix so the ingredients are fully combined. Cover and refrigerate overnight. As the oats sit in the fridge, they slowly absorb the coffee and soften, turning thick and creamy without any heat. By the next morning, you'll have a thick and creamy breakfast staple that tastes like a cup of joe.

If you're looking for a specific recipe to make using this tip, try our overnight steel-cut oats recipe. Simply swap out one cup of almond milk with one cup of leftover coffee.