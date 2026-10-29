Don't Toss Leftover Coffee — Turn It Into This Cozy Breakfast Staple Instead
Do you often end up with leftover coffee during the week? Instead of pouring it down the drain, try this clever ways to use your leftover brewed coffee: stir it with oats to make a cozy breakfast you can enjoy all week long. You'll end up with delicious coffee-flavored overnight oats.
Simply combine oats with cooled leftover coffee and your favorite add-ins, like a drizzle of maple syrup or honey for sweetness, nuts or granola for crunch, and a spoonful of Greek yogurt for extra protein. Give everything a good mix so the ingredients are fully combined. Cover and refrigerate overnight. As the oats sit in the fridge, they slowly absorb the coffee and soften, turning thick and creamy without any heat. By the next morning, you'll have a thick and creamy breakfast staple that tastes like a cup of joe.
If you're looking for a specific recipe to make using this tip, try our overnight steel-cut oats recipe. Simply swap out one cup of almond milk with one cup of leftover coffee.
Look to your favorite coffeehouse order when making coffee overnight oats
Your coffee overnight oats are delicious as is, but for the adventurous, there are always ways to make them even better. For example. try stirring in simple ingredients that give overnight oats a taste of fall, like ground cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice, which add warmth and comfort.
Coffee and chocolate are a classic pairing, so why not give your oats a mocha spin? Drizzle chocolate syrup over the thickened oats, or dust the top with cocoa powder. You can also fold in chocolate chips for extra texture and richness.
Or consider a tiramisu twist. Top the thickened oats with a layer of sweetened mascarpone or Greek yogurt. Then, finish with a generous dusting of cocoa powder and top with a cute coffee bean or two. For more inspiration, look to your favorite coffeehouse drinks. If you love vanilla or hazelnut lattes, stir in a little vanilla or hazelnut syrup, or a splash of vanilla extract. If Vietnamese iced coffee is more your style, swirl in some sweetened condensed milk for a rich, sweet twist.