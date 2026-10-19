The One-Ingredient Chili Upgrade That Adds Fiber (And Isn't Beans)

When you think of ways to add extra fiber to chili, beans are probably the first thing that come to mind. You may also know that beans are are a highly polarizing inclusion in chili, as anyone from Texas will tell you. So if you're looking for a one-ingredient upgrade to significantly up the fiber content of your next batch, consider leaving out the beans and opting for butternut squash.

There are numerous advantages to adding butternut squash into chili, but we'll start with the fiber. One cup of butternut squash contains 2.8 grams of fiber, offering between 7% and 10% of your daily recommended intake. Even better, butternut squash contains two key types of fiber. The first, soluble fiber, moves through your digestive system and forms a prebiotic. Prebiotics act as food for healthy bacteria in your gut, which in turn aid digestion, produce beneficial compounds, and support your immune system. The second type, insoluble fiber, assists in the processing of bodily waste and helps prevent constipation. Eating high-fiber foods can also lower cholesterol and your risk of heart disease, while simultaneously improving your blood sugar.

These benefits alone make butternut squash a worthwhile addition to your regular diet, but there's more. It is also a good source of potassium and magnesium, which support bone and heart health, and even vitamins A, C, and E. These vitamins provide antioxidant benefits and can reduce the risk of various health conditions, including cancer, diabetes, and other neurodegenerative diseases.