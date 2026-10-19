The One-Ingredient Chili Upgrade That Adds Fiber (And Isn't Beans)
When you think of ways to add extra fiber to chili, beans are probably the first thing that come to mind. You may also know that beans are are a highly polarizing inclusion in chili, as anyone from Texas will tell you. So if you're looking for a one-ingredient upgrade to significantly up the fiber content of your next batch, consider leaving out the beans and opting for butternut squash.
There are numerous advantages to adding butternut squash into chili, but we'll start with the fiber. One cup of butternut squash contains 2.8 grams of fiber, offering between 7% and 10% of your daily recommended intake. Even better, butternut squash contains two key types of fiber. The first, soluble fiber, moves through your digestive system and forms a prebiotic. Prebiotics act as food for healthy bacteria in your gut, which in turn aid digestion, produce beneficial compounds, and support your immune system. The second type, insoluble fiber, assists in the processing of bodily waste and helps prevent constipation. Eating high-fiber foods can also lower cholesterol and your risk of heart disease, while simultaneously improving your blood sugar.
These benefits alone make butternut squash a worthwhile addition to your regular diet, but there's more. It is also a good source of potassium and magnesium, which support bone and heart health, and even vitamins A, C, and E. These vitamins provide antioxidant benefits and can reduce the risk of various health conditions, including cancer, diabetes, and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Butternut squash is not only healthy, it's also a flavorful addition to a chili
Now, we all (hopefully) consume some foods in our diet regularly for the sake of our own health. That said, it's a lot easier to do so when that beneficial ingredient is pleasurable to consume. At Tasting Table, we're all in favor of good health, but also believe chili should be the kind of fun, delicious comfort food that cook-offs are made for. If you've never had a chili featuring this versatile winter squash, you've been missing out.
Should you be more familiar with butternut squash's relation to pumpkin, and the many classic desserts that it features in, you might be skeptical that it could star in a savory dish like chili. While the squash will add a subtle sweetness, it won't be overwhelming. Its flavor can be complemented by seasonings like cinnamon (typical in a classic Cincinnati chili), or balanced by more traditional chili spices like cumin and chili powder. Once cooked, its texture will soften and become creamy, adding another textural layer. The squash will also introduce distinctive nutty notes to the chili, and pair well with typical chili garnishes like cheese, avocado, sour cream, and jalapeños.
If this sounds appealing, you're in luck — butternut squash is available year-round, but peaks in the fall, so now is the perfect time to some pick some up. Don't worry if you can't get your chili cooking right away, though. Stored somewhere dark and cool, a butternut squash can last several months. That said, we recommend you try our cozy recipe for turkey and butternut squash recipe sooner rather than later.