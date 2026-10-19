A Mexican Chef Explains Which Wines To Pair With All Kinds Of Tacos

If you automatically reach for a crisp Mexican beer to pair with your tacos, you are missing out on how well they can work with wine. It's true that Mexico loves beer, but a good wine knows no borders. The same complexities and characteristics that make it great with a steak make it just as great with a steak taco. To learn how to pair wine with tacos, we reached out to an expert, Chef Geno Bahena of Manchamanteles restaurant in Chicago, to give us a rundown.

Before he got into specific wines, Bahena gave us some great general tips for pairing wine and tacos. As a baseline, he says wines should be paired with the sauce first, telling us that "the classics of Mexican food are always defined by their sauces." The key ingredient here is usually chile, so Bahena explains that you typically want to look for white wines with green chiles, and red wines for red chiles. Beyond that, acidity and spiciness are also key.

As Bahena recommends, "Match a wine's acidity to the characteristic lime, sour orange, and fruit vinegar found in many classic Mexican sauces." Essentially, pick a wine that matches or exceeds what's in the dish. High-acid whites like albariño or sauvignon blanc, and reds like pinot noir, will balance out fatty dishes, while complimenting lighter ones. The spiciness of different types of salsa and the fruitiness of various wines should also be considered. Generally, a fruit-forward wine is better with spicier dishes. But Bahena warns, "Matching fruitiness to spice doesn't mean matching sweetness to spice. Pairing off-dry wine with spicy food can lack the finesse offered by fruity dry wines, and can even overwhelm the food's flavor."