If You Have Brown Sugar And Cinnamon, Make Bananas Taste Like Gourmet Candy Using The Grill

Bananas are basically healthy candies that come in their own biodegradable packaging, but what if there was a simple way to take them to the next level? Well, there is. By sprinkling half a banana with brown sugar and cinnamon and grilling it for a few minutes on each side, you can make a sweet, spiced, and decadent, candy-like dessert. The banana naturally softens and sweetens as the brown sugar caramelizes, incorporating with the warming cinnamon for a perfect flavor match up.

Slice your bananas lengthwise, with the peel on, along the curved edge so they lay flat. Then, combine your brown sugar and cinnamon. If you prefer a lighter cinnamon flavor, you can use basically a pinch for every tablespoon of sugar. For a much heavier cinnamon kick, you can go for a 2:1 cinnamon to sugar ratio. Sprinkle the mixture onto the cut sides of your bananas generously, applying as much as would stick to them once inverted. Any excess will drop off on the grill.

Apply a neutral oil like canola to the grates and grill the bananas for five minutes on cut sides, then flip them gently to grill for another minute on the peel sides. Under the blackened skin, you should have soft, sweet cooked banana topped with delectably caramelized cinnamon sugar.