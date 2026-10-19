The Difference Between Certified Organic And Other 'Organic' Labels
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Ever stood in a supermarket aisle and wondered what all the organic labels mean? You're not alone. Organic labels have become a familiar sight in supermarket aisles, appealing to more and more people looking to eat well. According to the Organic Trade Association, U.S. sales of certified organic products reached over $76.6 billion in 2025, a 6.8% increase from the previous year. But what exactly does certified organic mean, and how does it differ from other claims on food packaging?
Organic certification verifies that food and agricultural products meet standards that emphasize "resource conservation, biodiversity, and ecological balance" (via USDA). These standards cover the entire process of how products are grown, handled, and finally processed. Speaking exclusively to Tasting Table, Marc Jonna, co-founder and president of Plum Market, emphasizes the importance of that oversight: "Certified organic is the real thing: USDA standards, third-party inspected, no synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, no GMOs." However, USDA certification doesn't mean every synthetic pesticide or fertilizer is prohibited; the rules allow specific exceptions that take into account how material is produced, while prohibiting the use of all genetic engineering. With set, defined standards, organic certification is the label shoppers can rely on.
Other phrases like "organic compliant" do not offer the same reassurance that products meet USDA standards. Jonna cautions shoppers about the term organic compliant: "It's marketing language, not certification," he says. For certain fruits and vegetables that tend to have higher pesticide residues when conventionally grown, commonly included on the "Dirty Dozen" list, it may be especially important to choose certified organic options.
The difference between 100% certified organic and certified organic
While it can be difficult to understand what makes certain foods more organic than others, knowing the key labeling terms can help. The difference between 100% organic and organic comes down to how much of a product is organic. Jonna explains that products labeled 100% organic can contain only organic ingredients, while those labeled solely organic must contain at least 95% organic ingredients. Think of them as two tiers within the same USDA certification system, with 100% organic having stricter ingredient requirements. According to the USDA, water and salt are excluded from these percentages.
You may have also spotted products labeled "made with organic ingredients." Jonna explains that these products contain at least 70% organic ingredients. USDA rules allow the claim to name up to three organic ingredients or food groups, such as made with organic rice. These products do require certification, but they can't carry the USDA Organic seal.
Then there are claims like non-GMO and natural, which can make shopping feel even more confusing. As Jonna explains, a non-GMO claim addresses genetic engineering rather than pesticide use, so it does not mean a product is organic. As for the term "natural," Jonna says it "means essentially nothing." In fact, the FDA has not established a formal regulatory definition of "natural," so the phrase does not cover organic farming practices or pesticide use, and therefore cannot stand in for USDA organic certification.