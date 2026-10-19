The Difference Between Certified Organic And Other 'Organic' Labels

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Ever stood in a supermarket aisle and wondered what all the organic labels mean? You're not alone. Organic labels have become a familiar sight in supermarket aisles, appealing to more and more people looking to eat well. According to the Organic Trade Association, U.S. sales of certified organic products reached over $76.6 billion in 2025, a 6.8% increase from the previous year. But what exactly does certified organic mean, and how does it differ from other claims on food packaging?

Organic certification verifies that food and agricultural products meet standards that emphasize "resource conservation, biodiversity, and ecological balance" (via USDA). These standards cover the entire process of how products are grown, handled, and finally processed. Speaking exclusively to Tasting Table, Marc Jonna, co-founder and president of Plum Market, emphasizes the importance of that oversight: "Certified organic is the real thing: USDA standards, third-party inspected, no synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, no GMOs." However, USDA certification doesn't mean every synthetic pesticide or fertilizer is prohibited; the rules allow specific exceptions that take into account how material is produced, while prohibiting the use of all genetic engineering. With set, defined standards, organic certification is the label shoppers can rely on.

Other phrases like "organic compliant" do not offer the same reassurance that products meet USDA standards. Jonna cautions shoppers about the term organic compliant: "It's marketing language, not certification," he says. For certain fruits and vegetables that tend to have higher pesticide residues when conventionally grown, commonly included on the "Dirty Dozen" list, it may be especially important to choose certified organic options.