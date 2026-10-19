Scrambled Eggs Vs Boiled Eggs: Which Is Actually Healthier?

Lots of foods are subject to swings in how healthy we consider them, but eggs have been hit particularly hard. The varying opinions on eggs mostly came from concerns over cholesterol, and the belief that eating food high in dietary cholesterol, like egg yolk, would raise the cholesterol in people's bodies. We now know that mostly isn't the case, as most cholesterol is produced in the body and is more tied to unhealthy fats. Eggs are in fact quite nutritious, and how healthy they are comes more down to preparation. And that can be seen in how boiled eggs are more healthy than scrambled.

Making classic hard-boiled eggs is a great baseline, because there are no added ingredients. If you don't add salt when you eat them, it's just pure egg. Scrambled eggs can also be healthy, as they still retain the same great nutrition as any cooked eggs, but what you cook them in, or add to them, can make them a little less healthy than ones that are simply boiled. That is because common ingredients, especially butter, can be higher in nutritional elements that can impact your health.

The main one is saturated fat. It is not inherently that bad for you, like trans fat, but it should be consumed in moderation because diets high in saturated fat can mean higher cholesterol and heart disease risks. One boiled egg by itself has a little, 1.5 grams per egg. But add butter for scrambled eggs and that shoots up. If you use just one tablespoon of butter it adds 7 grams of saturated fat. That means two scrambled eggs would have 13 grams, which is 65% of the daily recommended total for a 2,000 calorie diet.