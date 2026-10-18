Pistachios And Cranberries Make Flavor-Bursting Cookies Perfect For Changing Seasons

Fall is one of the best times of year for baking because so many delicious fruits are in season. While apples and pumpkins often take center stage this time of year, this is also a great time to bake with other in-season favorites like cranberries and pistachios. That is why cranberry pistachio cookies deserve a place on your autumn baking roster right next to apple crumble and pumpkin bread.

These buttery shortbread cookies studded with bright red cranberries and toasted pistachios could soon become one of your seasonal staples. The tender crumb is soft and pillowy, with the pistachios offering a delicate salty crunch and the cranberries giving a chewy, sweet, and slightly tart flavor. The fall flavors are a perfect partner for your afternoon coffee or a glass of milk before bed.

These simple cranberry pistachio cookies are made with butter, eggs, sugar, flour, vanilla, salt, baking powder, and of course, dried cranberries and toasted pistachios. Toasting your pistachios before baking is an essential step, as they won't get crisp up during the cookie-baking process alone. Toasting nuts helps them to open up and release their oils, which deepens their flavor, too.