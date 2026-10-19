5 Popular Red Wines That Are Overpriced And Overrated

A purportedly healthier brand dreamt up by entrepreneur Katherine Power and actress Cameron Diaz, this "clean" wine line uses no added sugar in its bottles (excluding its prosecco) and organic yeast. It also advertises using just under 100 parts per million of sulfites in its wines, including the Red Blend. This sounds nice but lacks context. Or, if I'm being blunt, it's misleading you on purpose.

Sulfites naturally occur in all wines. Some wineries choose to add additional sulfur dioxide, a wine preservative, that helps to keep the wine shelf-stable for a longer period of time, though it often dulls the flavors and aromas. Most reds have between 50 to 150 parts per million of sulfites, with a legal maximum limit of 350 parts per million. So Avaline adds less sulfites than other wineries, but it's still well below the maximum. With the Red Blend in particular, which is priced around $25 per bottle, I get the impression that the brand adds enough sulfites so that the blend of grapes tastes uniform from bottle to bottle — but that translates to the wine not having much flavor at all — and what's the point of drinking a wine if it's not flavorful?

Celebrity wines may be enticing, but you have to remember that those names are attached for marketing — not as a display of wine quality. And in this case, the wine just isn't good enough to justify buying.