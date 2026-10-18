Not Chocolate Or Vanilla: This Is Duncan Hines' Best Cake Mix By Far

Duncan Hines is one of the most iconic cake mix companies on grocery store shelves, cranking out countless classic flavors in addition to seasonal favorites. We baked and tasted 14 Duncan Hines cake mixes, ranking them according to flavor, texture, and versatility. While you might think chocolate or vanilla would be the flavors to beat, our favorite Duncan Hines cake mix is the rich and cozy Butter Golden Cake Mix.

This cake mix stood out first and foremost because it requires you to add butter instead of oil like all the other cake mixes we sampled. This addition instilled a much richer flavor and made for a super moist and fluffy crumb. The cake also had a lot more textural depth as it rose higher than its competitors, had a lighter, more aerated crumb, and a toasty, slightly crispy top. The butter also imparted a bit of saltiness to balance the sweetness of the cake mix. The overall flavor was buttery, sweet, and rich, a simple yet decadent profile that will taste great with numerous different frostings, add-ins, and accompaniments. It will even taste delicious as a plain, unfrosted cake. While other flavors may have been stronger or more complex, the complexity of the butter cake's texture more than compensated. Plus, the simplicity of its flavor works in the butter cake's favor because it makes it one of the most versatile cakes we sampled.