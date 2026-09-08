These Beloved YouTube Food Shows Just Became Available On Netflix
If you were starving for some new food shows on Netflix, two of the biggest and most beloved YouTube series just hit the platform. The streaming giant already has a litany of food programming, with "The Great British Baking Show," "Chef's Table," and "Ugly Delicious" being some of the best food and cooking shows to stream on Netflix. But the company's newest partnership is with Mythical Entertainment, and along with Mythical's flagship show, "Good Mythical Morning," come the popular food spinoff series "Mythical Kitchen" and "Last Meals."
"Good Mythical Morning" (GMM), hosted by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal since 2012 on YouTube, also has food content, including popular taste tests, but "Mythical Kitchen" and "Last Meals" have become the true face of the company's food content. Hosted by chef Josh Scherer, both programs debuted on Netflix alongside "GMM" on September 7. "Last Meals" features celebrity guests eating their theoretical perfect last meals while being interviewed by Scherer about their careers, with episodes regularly garnering millions of views.
"Mythical Kitchen," which "Last Meals" spun out of, has a more grab-bag approach, with episodes often centered around cooking challenges, taste tests, and themes like making famous Disney World dishes. Unlike previous Netflix deals with YouTube creators, episodes of "Mythical Kitchen" and "Last Meals" will debut on the platform at the same time as they are posted on YouTube, so you won't fall behind.
'Mythical Kitchen' and 'Last Meals' are now available to stream on Netflix
"Mythical Kitchen" and "Last Meals" host Josh Scherer joined Mythical back in 2017 as the culinary producer for the company. In 2019, he made the jump to host and has since become a breakout star and one of the faces of Mythical along with the "Good Mythical Morning" hosts. In 2023, the three even authored the cookbook, "Rhett & Link Present: The Mythical Cookbook: 10 Simple Rules for Cooking Deliciously, Eating Happily, and Living Mythically."
While both have posted hundreds of videos on YouTube, the Netflix options "Mythical Kitchen" and "Last Meals" are limited to around 50 popular episodes from the archives each, plus new episodes. "Last Meals," which first debuted in 2021, kicked off its Netflix run with a new episode with Gillian Anderson, and the streaming archive includes popular videos from a range of guests, including Alton Brown, Tom Hanks, and Tony Hawk. An episode available on Netflix with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is one of Scherer's favorite episodes due to the surprisingly American food choices Ramsay made, and would be a great place to jump in if you aren't familiar with the series.
The episodes of "Mythical Kitchen" now on Netflix are still limited to archive videos, but feature topics that show off the wide range of coverage the series is known for. One now on Netflix features the team trying to cook with $50 of ingredients from both Walmart and LA's trendiest grocery store, Erewhon, while another shows them recreating Michelin-starred chefs' struggle meals. With the new Netflix partnership, you'll be able to enjoy all that with more convenience than ever.