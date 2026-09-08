These Beloved YouTube Food Shows Just Became Available On Netflix

If you were starving for some new food shows on Netflix, two of the biggest and most beloved YouTube series just hit the platform. The streaming giant already has a litany of food programming, with "The Great British Baking Show," "Chef's Table," and "Ugly Delicious" being some of the best food and cooking shows to stream on Netflix. But the company's newest partnership is with Mythical Entertainment, and along with Mythical's flagship show, "Good Mythical Morning," come the popular food spinoff series "Mythical Kitchen" and "Last Meals."

"Good Mythical Morning" (GMM), hosted by Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal since 2012 on YouTube, also has food content, including popular taste tests, but "Mythical Kitchen" and "Last Meals" have become the true face of the company's food content. Hosted by chef Josh Scherer, both programs debuted on Netflix alongside "GMM" on September 7. "Last Meals" features celebrity guests eating their theoretical perfect last meals while being interviewed by Scherer about their careers, with episodes regularly garnering millions of views.

"Mythical Kitchen," which "Last Meals" spun out of, has a more grab-bag approach, with episodes often centered around cooking challenges, taste tests, and themes like making famous Disney World dishes. Unlike previous Netflix deals with YouTube creators, episodes of "Mythical Kitchen" and "Last Meals" will debut on the platform at the same time as they are posted on YouTube, so you won't fall behind.