The Simplicity-First Rule Chefs Know That Home Cooks Often Miss

When it comes to cooking, many of us tend to overcomplicate things, and unfortunately, what we end up with is not just a meal but a project, with far more dirty dishes than anyone wants to deal with. However, cooking a great meal does not have to involve myriad ingredients or a five-hour marathon to get dinner on the table, and most chefs agree on one thing: Simple is better.

Answering a question on Reddit about the thing that many home cooks get wrong, one chef said, "Home chefs struggle with the balance between creativity in a dish and going too far. They end up trying to use too many different flavors or ingredients." A lot of chefs suggest that the best starting point is to cook seasonally and look for ingredients that are at their peak, letting them carry the dish. A great-tasting tomato in the summer is undeniably better than a bland one, regardless of how many different types of seasoning you add to it.

Trying to cook too many dishes at once is also an issue. Not only does that mean having to keep track of several processes, but also making sure they all make it to the table at once. The more steps you need to follow, the more likely you are to neglect some of the most important ones, like not taking enough time to brown your meat. As chef David Tanis explains in this exclusive interview on simplicity and seasonal cooking, "When you're at home, you have to do most everything yourself, even the dishes. In a restaurant, there are usually more hands to accomplish a project."