Review: Panera's New Soup Is A Glorious Return To Its Roots, Though The 2 New Sweets Are Hit Or Miss

I have to admit, I was most interested in trying the Three Cheese Lasagna Soup. The Panera I remember from 10+ years ago was built on its soups, and this version employs Italian-style sausage, Parmesan cheese, ricotta tomato broth, a bit of Asiago added on top, as well as what's described as "lasagna ribbon pasta." As it turns out, this is mafalda pasta, which kind of looks like tiny lasagna sheets.

Typically, you could just use a lasagna sheet broken into pieces, so this choice is fascinating and just ends up feeling like you added pasta to soup. Totally fine, but a bit different from lasagna soups I'm used to, where the pieces are somewhat larger, with a mix of flavors and curled pieces. I like that the pasta adds some textural dimension, as it is somewhat al dente.

The soup really hits the spot with a creamy tomato broth that's salted but not intense. The Asiago on top melts into a gooey, rich addition to each bite, adding a bit of cheese pull. It would have been nice to have a dollop of ricotta, but it seems it's directly mixed into the broth base. The sausage chunks add fantastic mouthfeel and something to chew on, as the soup is quite soft otherwise. If you want to be economical, you can make deconstructed lasagna soup at home. Still, I am really pleased with this soup, and that's not an easy achievement. Plus, you get a choice of the classic sides: baguette, apple, or chips.