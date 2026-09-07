Ditch Marinara For The Sauce That Makes Ground Beef Meatballs Perfect For Cookouts

While your mind may go to meatballs served with bright red marinara sauce, meatballs have more culinary potential than you may think. Specifically, to make meatballs cookout-ready, ditch the marinara sauce for one classic grilling condiment: barbecue sauce. When barbecue sauce is added to meatballs, they take on a sweet and tangy flavor that perfectly complements the smoky tastes of the grill.

To prepare BBQ meatballs from scratch, add barbecue sauce directly to the meat mixture with raw ground beef, spices, eggs, and breadcrumbs before forming them into rounds. This method is similar to making meatloaf with barbecue sauce. You could also make your favorite meatball recipe with ground beef, or save time by opting for frozen meatballs, and apply a simple barbecue sauce glaze at the end of cooking.

While you can cook BBQ meatballs in the oven, pot, or slow cooker, the sugars in the sauce develop a nice caramelized exterior when cooked on the grill. The meatballs also get a smoky hint. Cook them on foil, in a tin, or on skewers over the grill alongside your other cookout eats.