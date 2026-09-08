The Best Store-Bought Peanut Butter Ice Cream Isn't Häagen-Dazs Or Ben & Jerry's
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Vanilla and chocolate ice cream are classics, but real frozen treat fans know peanut butter is where it's at. It combines two perfect foods — peanut butter and ice cream — for a flavor that's sweet but subtly salty and extra creamy. Plus, there are endless mix-in possibilities, from peanut butter chips to chocolate-covered peanut butter cups.
Of course, those factors vary depending on which specific peanut butter ice cream you're talking about. You deserve the nuttiest, creamiest scoops, so
we ranked eight store-bought peanut butter ice creams
to find the ultimate pint. You might assume the answer is a household-name brand that's trusty and reliable, like Häagen-Dazs or Ben & Jerry's. While both are among
in general, neither takes the peanut butter prize. That honor goes to McConnell's Fine Ice Cream and its Double Peanut Butter Chip flavor.
This pick won with its spot-on balance of flavor and texture. The peanut butter ice cream is super creamy, with swirls of peanut butter that add sweetness along with a touch of salt and savoriness. Bittersweet, slightly earthy chocolate chips round things out, adding just enough crunch and chew without overwhelming the ice cream. Because the mix-ins are evenly dispersed, every spoonful delivers the same satisfying balance. That helped it beat out both Häagen-Dazs offerings, the tasty but more chocolate-forward Chocolate Peanut Butter and the strangely caramelly Peanut Butter Brittle, as well as Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter Cup, which suffered from unevenly distributed mix-ins.
McConnell's is pricey, but this high-quality peanut butter ice cream is a fan favorite
While it may not be quite as famous as the likes of Ben & Jerry's or Häagen-Dazs, McConnell's is a nationally available brand that's been making delicious ice cream since 1949. The Santa Barbara, California-based producer uses high-quality ingredients, like the Guittard bittersweet chocolate chips in Double Peanut Butter Chip. We previously ranked Guittard as the best chocolate chip brand, making the premium chocolate a fitting addition to an already high-quality pint.
"This is full of peanut butter flavor!!" raves an Amazon shopper of McConnell's Double Peanut Butter Chip. "The salt level is chef's kiss." Another buyer highlights its pronounced peanut butter flavor and small chocolate pieces, while a third calls it the "Best ice cream I've ever had. Seriously," praising its "perfect blend of peanut butter and chocolate." The praise extends to Instagram, where @icecreamaddiction called it "easily one of my all-time favorites," while a commenter simply declared it "best one out there."
For all the enthusiasm around McConnell's, there is one common refrain online: Its pricey. Depending on your region and grocery store, a pint of Double Peanut Butter Chip can range from $8.99 to $12 on McConnell's website, compared to around $5.39 for Ben & Jerry's or $7.49 for Häagen-Dazs. Still, fans of McConnell's tout the quality, which may make the higher price worth it. If you splurge on a pint of Double Peanut Butter Chip, enjoy it on its own first, then try it with toppings like whipped cream, hot fudge, crushed peanut butter cups, or a swirl of tart, fruity jam for a cool take on the classic PB&J.