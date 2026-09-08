The Best Store-Bought Peanut Butter Ice Cream Isn't Häagen-Dazs Or Ben & Jerry's

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Vanilla and chocolate ice cream are classics, but real frozen treat fans know peanut butter is where it's at. It combines two perfect foods — peanut butter and ice cream — for a flavor that's sweet but subtly salty and extra creamy. Plus, there are endless mix-in possibilities, from peanut butter chips to chocolate-covered peanut butter cups.

Of course, those factors vary depending on which specific peanut butter ice cream you're talking about. You deserve the nuttiest, creamiest scoops, so

we ranked eight store-bought peanut butter ice creams

to find the ultimate pint. You might assume the answer is a household-name brand that's trusty and reliable, like Häagen-Dazs or Ben & Jerry's. While both are among

the best ice cream brands

in general, neither takes the peanut butter prize. That honor goes to McConnell's Fine Ice Cream and its Double Peanut Butter Chip flavor.

This pick won with its spot-on balance of flavor and texture. The peanut butter ice cream is super creamy, with swirls of peanut butter that add sweetness along with a touch of salt and savoriness. Bittersweet, slightly earthy chocolate chips round things out, adding just enough crunch and chew without overwhelming the ice cream. Because the mix-ins are evenly dispersed, every spoonful delivers the same satisfying balance. That helped it beat out both Häagen-Dazs offerings, the tasty but more chocolate-forward Chocolate Peanut Butter and the strangely caramelly Peanut Butter Brittle, as well as Ben & Jerry's Peanut Butter Cup, which suffered from unevenly distributed mix-ins.