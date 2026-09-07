For Better (Richer) Beef Stew, Give It The Irish Treatment

There are certain dishes that you end up developing a love/hate relationship with when growing up in Ireland. Porridge was a big one in my parents' generation. My friends tend to veer away from stews and any type of cabbage. Brussels sprouts have also lost a lot of love along the way, as did boiled bacon. Many families still make these almost weekly, but we have learned how to dress them up a little. One of the most popular upgrades for a stew is to add some stout for a deeper flavor, and it's a simple adjustment that can work in any American recipe, too.

Recipe developer Hayley MacLean utilized the trick when she created this delicious Irish beef stew recipe for Tasting Table. The stout not only provides a rich, malty flavor that cuts through the fat nicely, it also tenderizes the meat. It works in a similar way to red wine, as the acid in the brew breaks down the collagen and brightens the ingredients. Stout also provides an earthier, almost chocolate-like undertone that adds complexity and enhances the savoriness of the beef.

Guinness is the most commonly added Irish stout, but where I'm from in County Cork we like to use Murphy's or Beamish. There are a lot of craft Irish stouts that work well, also — just make sure not to use anything too sweet. You only need to use about one can for every two or so pounds of meat, adding it in alongside the stock before simmering. Pour it into any old-fashioned beef stew recipe, reducing some of the other liquid.