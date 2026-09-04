For A Creamy Tomato Sauce Upgrade, Add One Protein-Packed Ingredient From Your Fridge
When you think of protein in the context of pasta, chances are that you're thinking of meat, be it the guanciale in spaghetti carbonara or the beef in a classic ragù alla bolognese. Further, despite there being plenty of healthy pasta sauce recipes out there, when we think of the creamier types, we tend to understandably assume heavy cream must be in there somewhere. Believe it or not, there is a way of giving your next tomato sauce a delectably rich upgrade, while simultaneously boosting your protein intake with just one ingredient from your fridge — just grab some Greek yogurt.
In case you're unfamiliar with what differentiates Greek yogurt from other kinds, both are fermented dairy products, but Greek yogurt is much thicker because it has been strained, will contain about half the sugar and carbs that regular yogurt does, and (crucially) will contain roughly twice as much protein. Greek yogurt has become an increasingly popular substitute for heavy cream, thanks to its health benefits, plus the velvety texture and welcome tang it can bring to savory dishes. Hence, why stirring some into tomato sauce is worthwhile.
In case you're tempted to just tip a tub of Greek yogurt into your sauce as it bubbles away on the stove, don't. While you can absolutely start by preparing your favorite sauce recipe as you normally would — tomatoes, and onions, and basil, oh my — you need to exert caution when incorporating the yogurt, otherwise it will curdle from the heat. Temper the yogurt by adding a small amount of the sauce to it, then mixing to combine until it becomes homogenous; only then should you add your tempered yogurt to the rest of the sauce.
Greek yogurt can be used in any pasta dish, but make sure you use a high-quality brand
Greek yogurt is tremendously versatile, so you shouldn't feel that your pasta need be restricted to it and tomato sauce alone. Experiment with herbs, spices, and aromatics. If you prefer a touch of pleasant acidity, you can incorporate some white wine. If you want to go in an entirely different pasta direction, you will find numerous recipes online for healthier, Greek yogurt-based carbonara sauces; though maybe don't prepare that one for any Italian guests who care deeply about culinary authenticity — cream is never used in a traditional carbonara, and any replacement for it would be similarly frowned upon by purists.
When selecting which brand of Greek yogurt to use, check to make sure it has no added sugars. This is not just for the sake of healthiness, but because this may make it more difficult for you to adjust the relative sweetness of your sauce. If taste is your priority, then you should acquaint yourself with our ranking of 10 Greek yogurt brands, which saw the top three spots go to Aldi Friendly Farms, Cabot Creamery, and bettergoods. Dannon Light & Fit, on the other hand, came dead last, with Tasting Table's tester complaining that "the flavor was so sweet that it made my taste buds hurt," which is probably not what you want from your next spaghetti dinner.