For A Creamy Tomato Sauce Upgrade, Add One Protein-Packed Ingredient From Your Fridge

When you think of protein in the context of pasta, chances are that you're thinking of meat, be it the guanciale in spaghetti carbonara or the beef in a classic ragù alla bolognese. Further, despite there being plenty of healthy pasta sauce recipes out there, when we think of the creamier types, we tend to understandably assume heavy cream must be in there somewhere. Believe it or not, there is a way of giving your next tomato sauce a delectably rich upgrade, while simultaneously boosting your protein intake with just one ingredient from your fridge — just grab some Greek yogurt.

In case you're unfamiliar with what differentiates Greek yogurt from other kinds, both are fermented dairy products, but Greek yogurt is much thicker because it has been strained, will contain about half the sugar and carbs that regular yogurt does, and (crucially) will contain roughly twice as much protein. Greek yogurt has become an increasingly popular substitute for heavy cream, thanks to its health benefits, plus the velvety texture and welcome tang it can bring to savory dishes. Hence, why stirring some into tomato sauce is worthwhile.

In case you're tempted to just tip a tub of Greek yogurt into your sauce as it bubbles away on the stove, don't. While you can absolutely start by preparing your favorite sauce recipe as you normally would — tomatoes, and onions, and basil, oh my — you need to exert caution when incorporating the yogurt, otherwise it will curdle from the heat. Temper the yogurt by adding a small amount of the sauce to it, then mixing to combine until it becomes homogenous; only then should you add your tempered yogurt to the rest of the sauce.