Why Red Wine Makes Beef Stew Taste More Luxurious, According To A Chef

Old-fashioned beef stew is both simple and luxurious. It stretches expensive ingredients into dinner for a crowd, and transforms humble flavors into something noteworthy. Onions and garlic do their part to enhance the meaty beef broth as the stew braises — but it's red wine that truly puts it over the top. Tasting Table spoke to Dagan Lynn, executive chef for "Beef. It's What's For Dinner." about why red wine is the go-to choice for fabulous stew.

Dry red wine "adds a rich, savory flavor and subtle acidity while complementing the hearty slow-cooked beef," said Lynn. He provided the example of a recipe from "Beef. It's What's For Dinner" that "uses dry red wine as part of the braising liquid, where it works alongside beef broth, tomatoes and herbs to build a robust, well-rounded flavor base." What type of red wine is best for cooking beef stew? A French Pinot Noir is a great choice.

"A dry red wine adds fruit and herbal notes that enhance the beef's natural flavor, and it pairs particularly well with common beef stew ingredients such as onions, garlic, herbs and potatoes," Lynn said. More savory flavors will enhance the umami flavors of the beef and tomato, while opting for a less-fruity bottle will keep your stew from tasting too jammy.