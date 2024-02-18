The Chef-Approved Method For Elevating Beef Stew With Red Wine

A good beef stew nestles its way into your body and warms you up on cold winter nights, but a bad beef stew can come across as bland and half-baked. Here to help us understand how to make sure our beef stew is hitting all-time highs every time is Chef Kieron Hales of Cornman Farm in Michigan. Hales told us that red wine "is the glue that adds the complexity and depth to the dish and really highlights the flavors of a great beef stew. The acidity of the wine helps to break down and tenderize the meat. With the reduction of the wine, the deep stone fruit flavor really comes out."

If you've ever had beef stew made with red wine, you know what he's talking about — those deeper notes that seem to only come out when a splash of vino hits the beef. But, will any red wine do the trick? "A red wine with a peppery finish and notes of stone fruit is best," Hales mentioned. "It should be something you would drink, not just cook with." If you're going to go through the trouble of adding red wine, you don't want to choose a bottle that tastes bad. Don't pour yourself a glass just yet, though. Depending on how much stew you're making, you may need it all. Hales said, "For stew that can feed six to eight people, I think a full bottle is about right. This will reduce down to reach the correct consistency."