For Savory Pot Roast, Cook It In This Popular Wine

If you're a regular Tasting Table reader, you know what a game-changer cooking with wine can be. You'll probably also be familiar with the most vexed questions surrounding it: Should you cook with cheap or expensive wine? When should you add it? And precisely what kind of wine should you use to achieve the most delectably savory pot roast? Fortunately, the last of these has a simple, full-bodied answer, courtesy of Dagan Lynn, executive chef for "Beef. It's What's For Dinner."

Speaking exclusively to Tasting Table, Lynn was asked which full-bodied wine he recommended for preparing a pot roast. "A Burgundy or other dry red wine is a great choice. This type of wine works especially well because it adds depth and richness without overpowering the natural beef flavor. The wine helps create a savory cooking liquid that complements the chuck roast, garlic and thyme," he said.

As one might guess, Burgundy is wine that originates from the Burgundy region of France, best known for its Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. It is the latter of these you will be using for a dry red wine, as Lynn recommended. He said this variety "adds subtle fruit, earthy and savory notes that deepen the flavor of the beef and create a richer, more complex braising liquid as it cooks."