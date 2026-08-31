Butter Vs Margarine: Which One Is Actually Healthier?

Butter or margarine? The answer used to seem obvious: butter was the familiar staple, while margarine was the cheaper alternative with a questionable reputation. But that reputation was shaped in part by the ingredients used in older margarines, and nutritional advice around both products has changed considerably over the years. Today, the choice is less straightforward, with margarine offering a way to get less saturated fat, depending on the type you choose.

To explore the subject on a deeper level, we reached out to registered dietitian Angel Luk. "I choose margarine because it has lower saturated fat and can be made with healthy oils like olive," explains Luk. If that's surprising to hear, it's likely because of margarine's complicated history. Old-school butter alternatives routinely contained partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs), a major source of artificial trans fat, which raises LDL cholesterol (the bad kind) and increases the risk of heart disease. The FDA eventually determined PHOs were not Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) for use in food. Manufacturers could no longer add PHOs to foods for most uses after June 18, 2018, although certain petitioned uses were given an additional year to comply.

That helps explain the change in today's margarines, as well as Luk's viewpoint on their benefits relative to butter. "Compared to hard fats like butter, shortening, palm kernel oil, or even coconut oil, it has less saturated fat, making it a heart-healthy option," she notes. Modern-day consensus among major health organizations is that soft, nonhydrogenated margarines made with unsaturated vegetable oils can be a better choice than butter, as long as you choose the right kind and don't eat too much of it.