5 Frequent Customer Complaints About Yeti Coolers

The general consensus about Yeti coolers seems to be that they are high-quality products that are well worth the premium price tag. After all, the company is still going strong after 20 years, constantly releasing new products, and achieving nearly continuous revenue growth from one year to the next. There are many things to know before buying a cooler, and Yeti makes a strong case for itself as the go-to brand for each item on that checklist.

That said, Yeti coolers certainly don't have an unimpeachable reputation among all customers. For one thing, there was that massive 2023 recall of over 2 million coolers due to faulty magnet-based closures. Beyond that, customers have a handful of other common complaints about Yeti coolers that have made their rounds online.

Of course, we still encourage you to consider all available feedback, not just the negative. Always do your own research before buying any product — Yeti coolers included. As a starting point to that research, here are some of the most common customers complaints that you might want to note right off the bat before you consider bringing a Yeti home.