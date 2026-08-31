Small-City Pizza Styles That Rival New York And Chicago

Everyone has an opinion on which city has the best pizza, and more often than not these conversations are dominated by comparisons between the two powerhouses of New York and Chicago. One's thin, the other's thick; one is foldable, the other is more like a casserole; yada, yada, you know the rest. But once you're done sampling these two mainstream pies, why not branch out and try some pizza styles from smaller cities?

If you thought there were only a few ways to assemble a pizza, you'd be wrong — there are so many variables at play in such a seemingly simple recipe. Many regions throughout the United States have developed their own niche method of pizza-making over the years, all of which are distinguished by their choice of crust, sauce, cheese, and toppings. And while not every regional style is worth a road trip (looking at you, Altoona), these four styles can easily go toe-to-toe with what's made in New York or Chicago.