Rum Bottles That Taste More Expensive Than They Are

Boy howdy, there's a lot of rum out there. On one end of the spectrum, you get bottom-shelf bottles that are as satisfying as a mug of paint stripper, and cost about as much. On the other — dark as a storm cloud and rich as Besos — ultra-premium aged rums that just about require a mortgage. The sweet spot for many casual rum enthusiasts is somewhere early in that transition period, when quality leaps ahead of price, for a handful of bottles. These are sometimes entry-point bottles that great distilleries use to get you on the hook, if you just know where to look. Otherwise, there's a magical interplay between process and demand that makes the rum that bit more special than the price tag would have you believe.

After years of handing rums over bar tops and retail counters (not to mention those I've eagerly received), working in the spirits industry, and writing about the good stuff, I've collected a list of my favorite rum bottles that punch above their weight and taste more expensive than they actually are. These go from surprisingly enjoyable mixer staples that cost very little, to decadent delights that make you double-check your receipts.