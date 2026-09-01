The 4 Steps Everyone Can Take To Prevent Salmonella In The Kitchen, According To The CDC

From salmonella to cyclospora, foodborne illnesses are really having a resurgence in 2026. Raw chicken is one of the main culprits behind salmonella infections, but cut melons, raw doughs with uncooked flour, raw sprouts, and unpasteurized foods like raw milk and unpasteurized soft cheeses are also all at higher risk of carrying salmonella. Luckily, there are ways to keep you safe. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, better known as the CDC, the four important food safety steps to follow to prevent salmonella infection are clean, separate, cook, and chill.

Regarding cleaning, it's imperative to not only wash your hands, but also to keep your kitchen and work surfaces free of bacteria. Washing your hands thoroughly both before and after touching any raw meats is incredibly important to help prevent the spread of salmonella and other foodborne illnesses. Fresh produce should also be washed with running water before consumption or storage. Use hot water and soap to wash cutting boards, knives, and the surrounding surfaces. However, you should never rinse raw chicken, as it can splash and contaminate other areas of your kitchen.

Separation is a key step, as it's crucial to store foods properly in your refrigerator. Raw meats, including seafood and poultry, should all be kept separately away from other foods, ideally on the bottom shelf of your refrigerator in a sealed container. Even when grocery shopping, it's best to keep raw meats separate from fresh produce in your shopping cart.