10 Of Costco's Best Healthy Lunches You Can Make In Minutes

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Eating healthy doesn't have to be difficult, especially if you shop at Costco. This wholesale retailer is a godsend if you lead a busy lifestyle. Whether you're a stay-at-home parent or work a demanding nine-to-five, Costco has plenty of quick lunch options that can keep the day moving seamlessly, all while ensuring that you're full and delivering essential nutrients to power you through dinner.

For this roundup, we scoured the Costco website for healthy and easy-to-prepare lunch options that offered a good protein source to tide you over. They also needed to offer some nutritional benefits, whether that's fiber, whole grains, vegetables or a relatively low amount of added sugar or saturated fat. These choices give you a complete, satisfying lunch without sacrificing nutrition for speed.

From spicy noodles and frozen pizzas to ravioli and protein bowls, these picks hit the sweet spot between convenience and wholesome nutrition. No need to make a pit stop at your nearest fast food spot. All you need is a Costco membership and plenty of room in your fridge and freezer to keep you well-stocked for a stress-free week.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.