10 Of Costco's Best Healthy Lunches You Can Make In Minutes
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Eating healthy doesn't have to be difficult, especially if you shop at Costco. This wholesale retailer is a godsend if you lead a busy lifestyle. Whether you're a stay-at-home parent or work a demanding nine-to-five, Costco has plenty of quick lunch options that can keep the day moving seamlessly, all while ensuring that you're full and delivering essential nutrients to power you through dinner.
For this roundup, we scoured the Costco website for healthy and easy-to-prepare lunch options that offered a good protein source to tide you over. They also needed to offer some nutritional benefits, whether that's fiber, whole grains, vegetables or a relatively low amount of added sugar or saturated fat. These choices give you a complete, satisfying lunch without sacrificing nutrition for speed.
From spicy noodles and frozen pizzas to ravioli and protein bowls, these picks hit the sweet spot between convenience and wholesome nutrition. No need to make a pit stop at your nearest fast food spot. All you need is a Costco membership and plenty of room in your fridge and freezer to keep you well-stocked for a stress-free week.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Fly By Jing Chili Crisp Noodles
If you're a fan of Chinese takeout, these spicy noodles bathed in a chili crisp sauce hit the spot. The wheat flour noodles are fermented in the sun rather than fried, giving them a punch of flavor and an unbeatable texture and chew that rivals pretty much any other instant noodles out there, according to fans. Packed with 12 grams of protein, three grams of fiber, and just two grams of added sugar per serving, these are ready in just six minutes.
Purchase Fly By Jing Chili Crisp Noodles at Costco for around $17.
Bonduelle Organic Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
Kiss your Chipotle habit goodbye with this ready-to-eat salad bowl. No prep required — simply remove the lid, pour on the dressing, and enjoy. You get seasoned white meat chicken with romaine and iceberg lettuce, a four-cheese blend, fire-roasted corn, and tortilla chips for texture. This salad comes with 18 grams of protein, three grams of fiber, four grams of total sugar, and two grams of added sugar. "These Bonduelle bowls from Costco are my favorite," says one TikToker.
Purchase Bonduelle Organic Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad at Costco for just over $9.
Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa & Brown Rice with Garlic & Lentils
If you have a short lunch break, these pouches are perfect, ready in just 90 seconds in the microwave or a few minutes in a skillet. You get a mix of quinoa, lentils, organic brown rice, and garlic. Each pouch is packed with 12 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber. "An excellent combination of delightful natural grains and a 'falling off a log' ease of preparation!" says one Costco reviewer.
Purchase Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa & Brown Rice with Garlic & Lentils at Costco for around $14.
Chef Hak's Cilantro Lime Chicken Power Bowls
It can't get much easier than a microwaveable protein bowl, and this option is ready in just a few minutes. These bowls combine roasted chicken breast with rib meat, rice, black beans, sweet potatoes, and veggies for 31 grams of protein and six grams of fiber. According to one Instagram user, the bowls provide a "generous portion with lots of chicken, rice, carrots, and beans," while the "cilantro lime flavor gives everything a fresh zesty taste."
Purchase Chef Hak's Cilantro Lime Chicken Power Bowls at Costco for around $14.
Pasta Prima Organic Chicken & Mozzarella Ravioli
If you're craving a quick and hearty pasta lunch, this meal is sure to please your taste buds. These organic chicken-and-cheese ravioli packs contain 14 grams of protein, two grams of fiber, and one gram of total sugars per serving with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. All ingredients are organic, from the chicken and ricotta to the cheeses, oil, and spices used. One TikToker deemed them "the best thing ever" and practically cleared out the entire stock at their store.
Purchase Pasta Prima Organic Chicken & Mozzarella Ravioli at Costco for about $16.
Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice
Skip ordering food delivery and go with this restaurant-quality Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice that's ready in just three minutes. It's made with grilled white-meat chicken, veggies, rice, and a savory soy sauce. Each serving includes 19 grams of protein and just one gram of saturated fat. "It's really great out of the microwave," one Redditor said. "It would be better from the pan, sure, but that's dishes to wash and not ready in three minutes."
Purchase Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice at Costco for around $17.
Tasty Bite Organic Madras Lentils
For the Indian cuisine lovers, these Organic Madras Lentils combine lentils, red kidney beans, and tomato sauce, along with a variety of spices for a hearty and comforting dish. Just tear a small vent in the pouch and microwave for one minute. Each pouch boasts 10 grams of fiber and 13 grams of protein with no added sugar. As one Redditor said, "These are a great easy lunch to take to work."
Purchase Tasty Bite Organic Madras Lentils at Costco for just over $19.
Ruprecht Irish Beef Stew
Who would've thought you could get a delicious Irish stew ready in the microwave in eight minutes? This easy (and healthy) lunch option comes with USDA Choice beef, potatoes, carrots, and pearl onions, containing 24 grams of protein and just 230 calories per cup. The convenience is a big selling point for fans, too. "We keep a few in the freezer for when it's stew weather, but we don't have stew time," says one Redditor.
Purchase Ruprecht Fully Cooked Irish Beef Stew at Costco for nearly $24.
Simply Fresh Citrus Sesame Chicken Noodle Bowls
One of the newer items to hit Costco, fans praise this dish as a simple lunch option. You get the smoky flavors of the fire-roasted dark and white meat chicken and all the nutrition of red cabbage, carrots, and sugar snap peas. Ready in under five minutes, it features an impressive 39 grams of protein per serving. The included citrus sesame sauce adds a sweet and tangy finish, but you can always go light on the sauce if need be.
Purchase Simply Fresh Citrus Sesame Chicken Noodle Bowls at Costco for around $12.
Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Who knew a gluten-free cauliflower crust pizza could be so good? This offering contains roasted zucchini, bell peppers, onions, and a three-cheese blend, resulting in 12 grams of protein and 230 calories per serving. It bakes in about 12 to 15 minutes, so it's super easy to make when you're short on time. Shoppers praise this frozen pie too. "This is literally the best pizza I've ever had," raves one Redditor.
Purchase Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza at Costco for just over $15.